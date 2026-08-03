KFC Pokémon merch available in S’pore from 19 Aug, with Poké Ball buckets, reversible pouches & more

KFC unveils Pokémon merch, themed stores, and trainer events from 19 Aug

Everyone wants to be the very best, and KFC is giving Pokémon fans plenty of ways to level up.

From 19 Aug to 29 Sept 2026, The Ultimate Launch by KFC will bring collectible merchandise, Pokémon GO activations, trading card tutorials, themed stores, and a Pikachu meet-and-greet to outlets across Singapore.

Fans can also fuel their trainer journey with a limited-time Japanese Nanban menu available throughout the campaign.

Explore Pokémon-themed KFC outlets and trainer events

As part of the campaign, five KFC outlets will be transformed according to different Pokémon types: Water at KFC NEX, Fire at KFC JEM, Electric at KFC Kallang, Ghost at KFC Compass One, and Grass at KFC Jurong Point.

Beyond themed decorations and photo spots, fans can look out for decals featuring Pokémon such as Mega Raichu X, Mega Raichu Y, Mega Charizard X, and Mega Charizard Y.

The adventure continues in Pokémon GO, with 71 KFC outlets becoming PokéStops and Gyms from 19 Aug, where players can collect exclusive in-game items and take part in battles throughout the campaign.

Those new to the Pokémon Trading Card Game can join more than 200 free tutorial sessions at KFC NEX, Kallang, Jurong Point, Compass One, and JEM on 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20 Sept.

Each 30-minute session will run between 12pm and 5.30pm. Participants who complete it will receive a paper playmat, reward voucher, and battle deck comprising two 30-card decks.

Registration is open to first-time registrants of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Trainer’s Website, with participation limited to one account per person.

Slots can be booked at KFC’s merchandise website on a first-come, first-served basis, while further details are available on the New Trainer Journey website.

To round off the in-person festivities, young trainers can meet Pikachu on 29 Aug at KFC Kallang from 11am to 11.30am, KFC SCAPE from 2pm to 2.30pm, and KFC Jurong Point from 5pm to 5.30pm.

Bring home adorable Pokémon collectibles

The excitement does not stop at the events as KFC is also rolling out a seriously cute line-up of Pokémon merchandise throughout the campaign.

The first drop lands on 19 Aug with the Pokémon Reversible Everyday Blind Pouch.

Priced at S$14.95 with each purchase of a Japanese Nanban Zinger Box or Chicken Bites Box, every pouch starts as a Poké Ball before turning inside out to reveal one of four characters: Pikachu, Eevee, Mew, or Snorlax.

From 9 Sept, fans can also pick up the KFC Poké Ball Bucket for S$12.95 with each purchase of a five-piece Chicken Bucket.

Measuring about 23cm tall and 23cm across, it can be used to store food, toys, or everyday essentials, or simply displayed because it is far too adorable to hide away.

Gamers, meanwhile, can keep greasy fingers away from their controllers with Pokémon Gaming Chopsticks in Pikachu and Gengar designs.

Each pair costs S$15.95 with any Japanese Nanban Zinger or Chicken Bites order placed through the KFC Delivery App, GrabFood, or foodpanda from 9 Sept.

Wear your love for Pokémon

For even more ways to show off your Pokémon pride, there’s the collection’s biggest-ticket item: a limited-edition Pokémon Evolution Jacket featuring Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard.

Priced at S$99, it will be available from 9 Sept with each dine-in or takeaway purchase of a Japanese Nanban Zinger Box or Chicken Bites Box at KFC Kallang, Jurong Point, Bedok Town Square, Causeway Point, and SCAPE. Purchases are limited to one jacket per person.

Fans can also pick up a pair of Pikachu Car Neck Pillows at S$32.95 with each purchase of a Japanese Nanban Zinger Box or Chicken Bites Box.

While designed for the car, those without one can also strap them onto a desk chair for extra neck support and a cute Pokémon touch. The set will be available from 11am at selected drive-through and extended-hour outlets.

Early risers can also receive a Pokémon Sticker Sheet from 19 Aug with selected KFC breakfast meals paired with Milo.

The promotion is available until 11am at KFC breakfast outlets for dine-in, takeaway, GrabFood, and foodpanda orders.

Try the Japanese Nanban menu and shop KFC SWAGS

After collecting the merch, fans can refuel with the seasonal Japanese Nanban menu, led by the Japanese Nanban Zinger.

The burger features a crispy chicken thigh fillet coated in a sweet and tangy soy glaze, topped with shredded cabbage and chunky egg tartar sauce.

It is priced at S$7.50, while the six-piece Japanese Nanban Chicken Bites costs S$6.90. Other options include Loaded Fries at S$5.95 and Sweet Potato Balls from S$3.95.

The menu will be available from 19 Aug to 29 Sept at all KFC outlets except Singapore Zoo and Sentosa, as well as through GrabFood, foodpanda, and KFC Delivery, while stocks last.

Outside the Pokémon collaboration, KFC has also launched KFC SWAGS, a separate five-piece lifestyle collection inspired by the brand’s signature colours and icons.

The range comprises the KFC Finger Lickin’ Good Jacket at S$65.90, Original Red Tumbler at S$38.90, Utility Phone Lanyard at S$14.90, Drumstick Plushie at S$23.90, and Bucket Bag at S$15.90.

KFC SWAGS is now available exclusively at KFC Kallang and through KFC’s merchandise website, while stocks last.

Also read: Itea launches SG61 strawberry series & limited-edition merch, crack secret codes for S$0.61 drinks

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Featured image courtesy of KFC.