5 sent to hospital after being trapped by fire in Farrer Park flat, 3 rendered unconscious

1 person rescued from Farrer Park fire by police, 4 others rescued by SCDF

Five people were trapped inside a flat in Farrer Park after a fire broke out on Monday (3 Aug) night, causing them to be sent to the hospital.

Three of the people were rendered unconscious during the incident, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post on the same night.

Bedroom of 5th-floor Farrer Park flat catches fire

SCDF said it was alerted at about 7.10pm to a fire at Block 684 Race Course Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bedroom of a fifth-floor unit on fire.

Five persons were found trapped in the flat during the firefighting operation, one of whom was rescued by the police.

The other four people were rescued by the SCDF.

The fire was eventually put out with a water jet.

3 out of 5 rescued were unconscious

However, out of the five people rescued, three of them were unconscious.

All five were sent to the hospital, with three conveyed to Singapore General Hospital while the other two conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information.

Also read: Resident dies after being trapped in Clementi fire, 2 firefighters sent to hospital

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.