Loving Father Who Took Mentally-Ill Daughter’s Life Walks Out Of Jail On 12 Oct

On Monday (11 Oct), the nation was plagued with a heartbreaking story of a father, who was the main caregiver of his mentally-ill daughter, being sentenced to 2 years and 9 months’ jail for taking her life.

In a positive turn of events, Tan Tian Chye walked free yesterday (12 Oct), as reported by The Straits Times (ST).

This was after the judge backdated his sentence to the same day the police first held him in custody.

Judge backdates father’s jail sentence

According to ST, police first took Tan into custody on 20 Nov 2018.

While backdating his sentence would mean a 20 Nov release this year, Tan had also earned a one-third remission for good behaviour.

This means that the court has shaved off a few more months from his sentence, thus freeing him from prison yesterday (12 Oct).

Upon his release in the evening, ST noted that Tan was donning a red polo T-shirt, flip-flops and held a bag in his hands.

A woman in her 50s, presumably his wife, was waiting for him outside the prison. When he saw her, they hugged as Tan cried.

A positive turn of events for the couple

What happened to Tan and his family was extremely tragic. It also underscores the importance of mental health awareness, so that society can pay more attention and outgrow the stigma that comes with mental issues.

However, we are thankful that there was compassion in Tan’s case, as he was doing his best to take care of his daughter whom he loved dearly.

We hope moving forward now, both Tan and his wife may lead a peaceful life as they put this tragedy behind them.

