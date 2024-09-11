Man finds father’s skeleton in M’sia apartment after losing contact for 4 years

Man returns after 4 years to find father’s skeleton in apartment

On Thursday (5 Sept), a man was met with a startling discovery when he found his father’s skeletal remains inside his apartment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the man had gone to check on his father after being unable to reach him for some time.

Upon arriving, he found the apartment door locked and sought help from the building management to gain access.

It was then that he discovered the skeleton, which was later confirmed to belong to his father.

Corpse found without noticeable odour

Upon discovering his father’s remains, the man promptly lodged a police report.

Sentul District Police Chief, Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari, stated that investigations revealed the victim had been living alone following his divorce.

The exact time of death could not be determined.

According to The Sun, the son had last spoken to his father in 2020.

The discovery of the remains was particularly surprising due to the absence of any noticeable foul odour from the apartment.

A neighbour revealed that, despite passing by the unit daily, she never suspected anything unusual, as there was no smell or other signs of distress.

Family and friends reportedly mentioned that the victim had plans to visit his village before he “disappeared” four years ago.

The case has been classified as a sudden death, and the remains have been returned to the family for burial.

