Man in M’sia dies & donates body for education purposes, academy hopes to fulfil his wish of locating family

His final wish was to be reunited with his long-lost family.

Man in Malaysia dies & donates body for education purposes

A 45-year-old man named Chan Kwoong Loong donated his body to the Silent Mentor body donation program in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after he passed away in March.

On Monday (9 Sept), the Academy for Silent Mentor made a public appeal on Facebook, asking for help to locate his long-lost family.

Medical students recently visited Bodhi Homecare, where Mr Chan had passed away, to learn more about his life, which led to this discovery.

Family moved away a long time ago

They found out from caregivers and volunteers that Mr Chan’s final wish was to reconnect with his mother and family.

The care home had previously gone to his former family residence, listed on his identity card.

Source: Academy For Silent Mentor 無語良師學院 on Facebook

His family once lived at No. 48 SS 26/10A Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

However, they were informed that the family had moved away long ago and had completely lost contact with him.

Academy seeks any information on his family

The academy hopes to get any information that might help locate Mr Chan’s mother and family.

They hope the family can reunite with him one last time during his Silent Mentor initiation ceremony on 24 Sept, which will mark the start of medical research on his body.

“Let’s come together to honour his final wish and ensure his legacy lives on,” the organisation urged.

