24-year-old doctor in China dies in motorcycle accident, donates organs to 5 people

Doctor saves lives one last time by donating organs to 5 people after his death

On 4 Aug, Dr Luo Sizheng, a 24-year-old physician, tragically died following a motorcycle accident while en route to his hometown in Hubei, China.

He sustained severe injuries that left him in a coma for several days, according to Sing Tao Daily.

In the wake of his death, his parents honoured his wishes by donating his organs to five individuals, allowing him to save lives for the last time.

Doctor’s wishes fulfilled through organ donation

Prior to his death, Dr Luo had signed an organ donation card, expressing his wish to contribute to saving lives even after his passing.

In the final days of his life, his parents carefully considered the decision to donate his organs, engaging in discussions with family members.

They ultimately chose to honour his wish, reflecting on his profound dedication to his career as a surgeon.

Two years ago, after graduating from medical school, Dr Luo began his career as a doctor at a hospital in Yunyang County, Chongqing.

His parents recounted that he was consistently busy and seldom had time to return home for vacations.

“If Sizheng’s organs are donated, he will not be completely gone from us,” they said.

The late doctor’s parents added:

He believed that being a doctor allowed him to truly help others. We are all very proud of him. This donation is like his final chance to save lives and heal the wounded.

Late doctor saves 5 lives through organ donation

On 11 Aug, Dr Luo’s parents signed the organ donation consent form in the presence of a Chongqing Red Cross organ donation coordinator.

After bidding their final farewells, Dr Luo’s body was transferred to the operating room for the donation procedure.

Before the surgery commenced, medical staff bowed in gratitude to his body, acknowledging the profound impact of his generous act.

Ultimately, Dr. Luo’s donation saved five lives.

His heart, cornea, liver, and two kidneys were transplanted to recipients in need.

Also read: Mother of 14-year-old boy donates son’s organs after he was pronounced brain dead at KK Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sing Tao Daily.