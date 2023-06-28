‘If You Have A Change Of Heart, Please Don’t Hurt Her, Just Bring Her Back To Me,’ S’pore Bride’s Father Tells Groom

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Poignant Speech By Father Of Bride At Singapore Wedding Moves Everyone To Tears

Weddings can be pretty emotional affairs for everyone involved, especially so for parents.

Giving their children away to their partner — while an important milestone for them — can be difficult to come to terms with, much less prepare adequately for.

While some parents may struggle to find the words to say to their children, a father in Singapore delivered a moving speech that went viral on TikTok recently.

His words moved the bride, groom and even guests to tears, proving just how emotional the moment was.

Father gives emotional speech at daughter’s wedding

On 18 June, Kylie Yeo aka @spongliee on TikTok posted footage of her father’s speech during her wedding to the social media platform.

The video starts by showing her father walking her down the aisle to her husband-to-be.

Once they reached the groom, her father begins his speech by saying, “I’m passing my precious daughter to you… I know that you love my daughter a lot.”

He then urges the groom to keep loving and looking after Ms Yeo, in addition to prioritising her in all situations.

Visibly getting choked up, he adds that he will pray for the couple’s happiness, health, and good fortune.

At this point, several guests as well as Ms Yeo and her partner are in tears, moved by the emotion in her father’s words.

Asks son-in-law to treat daughter well

By far the most tearjerking part of his speech, however, is what Ms Yeo’s father says right after.

Steadying himself and gathering his composure, he implores:

If one day you ever have a change of heart that you don’t love my daughter anymore, please don’t hurt her.

“Just bring her back and give her back to me,” he adds, his voice shaky from his tears.

While clearly emotional, Ms Yeo’s partner is quick to reassure him, saying, “Not gonna happen.”

Her father then ends the speech by announcing, “My precious daughter is yours,” before he shares an embrace with the couple.

As the guests cheer them on, they quickly wipe away their tears.

Endearingly enough, Ms Yeo’s partner appears so touched by the speech that his nose becomes blocked from crying.

“Aw…where do we begin. My nose is blocked,” he laughs as a guest helps to wipe away his tears as well.

Moment at wedding was first time bride saw father cry

In the video’s caption, Ms Yeo shared that it had in fact been the first time she’d seen her father cry.

Speaking to MS News, she said:

I think I felt really touched and blessed to have such a wonderful loving father.

She added that she was also taken aback, not knowing he had prepared a speech for her wedding.

What made the situation even more poignant was the fact that she had never heard such a long speech from him before.

“My husband was purely in tears, he sobbed so much,” she said.

“We still get teary when we rewatch the video, and I think we still tear up at other people’s weddings when it reminds us of this moment.”

With the video on TikTok reaching nearly 4 million views, Ms Yeo stated that her father was indeed aware of him going viral.

However, she was uncertain of how much he truly understood the extent of his newfound fame.

“I think he’s still blissfully living his life doing his dad things,” she joked.

Congratulations to the happy couple

When heading into a new chapter of our lives, it’s heartening to know that our parents have got our back.

Not only did Ms Yeo’s father show this through his words, he was also able to move the Internet to tears with the love evident in his speech.

MS News extends our heartiest congratulations to the happy couple, and wishes them all the best for the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @spongliee on TikTok.