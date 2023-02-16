S’pore Fertility Wellness Seminars Have Experts Who Can Answer Couples’ Questions About Conceiving

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

After landing the man or woman of their dreams, putting a ring on it, and moving into their BTO together, the next step for most Singaporean couples is to start a family.

If timing and biology are on their side, they’ll be welcoming a little bundle of joy in no time. Unfortunately, not everyone is able to successfully conceive as quickly as they want.

In March, social service agency I Love Children will be organising two seminars where attendees can learn more about various pregnancy and fertility topics from experts.

Couples who have been trying to conceive without success for at least six months can also sign up for fertility consultations for a closer look at their fertility wellness.

Debunking fertility wellness myths

When it comes to getting pregnant, there are a few common misconceptions that many people might have.

HealthHub debunks some of these myths.

One of them is the belief that generally healthy people will not have any issues conceiving. This is false because there may be underlying or even prior medical conditions that could affect their fertility health.

Secondly, HealthHub clarifies that fertility declines for both women and men with age, not just the former as more commonly touted.

Last but not least, although technology and treatments have come a very long way, assisted reproductive procedures such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) do get less effective the older a woman is.

Ask experts questions at fertility wellness seminars

With so many factors and circumstances to be aware of, getting a better understanding of fertility wellness could definitely help you plan your next steps if you’re thinking of having kids.

On 3 Mar and 10 Mar 2023, I Love Children will be inviting doctors from both public and private hospitals to speak on various matters pertaining to pregnancy, fertility, and conception.

Couples can also ask them questions during a dedicated Q&A segment.

The fertility wellness seminars will be held at the *SCAPE Gallery on Level 5 and each ticket costs S$8 per session.

In-person attendees will enjoy light refreshments and receive a goodie bag worth more than S$100 from Clearblue.

Alternatively, you may choose to attend the event virtually by streaming it online instead. Pre-registration is required and you may sign up to receive the Zoom link here.

Here’s a brief overview of what topics to expect on both days:

3 Mar Intimacy while trying to conceive – Dr Tan Tse Yeun, Senior Consultant, Department of Reproductive Medicine, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital All you need to know about cysts, fibroids, cycles and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – Dr Lim Whui Whui, Associate Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Singapore General Hospital All you need to know about sperm and male fertility – Dr Ee Tat Xin, Consultant, Department of Reproductive Medicine, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital Fertility after pregnancy loss – Dr Liu Shuling, Senior Consultant, Department of Reproductive Medicine, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital

10 Mar Fertility treatments – Dr Janice Tung, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist, Thomson Fertility Centre What happens in an IVF lab – Dr Ethiraj Balaji Prasath, Chief Embryologist, Thomson Fertility Centre How TCM can boost fertility – Seah Ai Wei, TCM Physician, Thomson Chinese Medicine



And here are more details about the sessions plus how to get there:



Know Your Fertility Wellness 2023

Address: *SCAPE Gallery, Level 5, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978

Dates: 3 & 10 Mar 2023

Time: 8pm – 9.30pm

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

For more information and to sign up for the seminars, visit the I Love Children website here.

Fertility consultations for couples struggling to conceive

While the seminars will cover a broad range of topics, there may still be other specific or personal issues that might not be addressed.

To provide an even clearer understanding of their fertility health, I Love Children has partnered with Thomson Fertility Centre and Thomson Chinese Medicine to provide fertility consultations to couples who have been trying to conceive for six to 12 months or more without success. Do note that terms apply.

At Thomson Fertility Centre, shortlisted couples will get a fertility consultation worth S$400 to understand their fertility wellness better.

Thomson Chinese Medicine, on the other hand, has a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) fertility consultation worth S$200 that aims to help couples understand their body constitution. They also include one acupuncture session.

Click here to register for the consultation of your choice and don’t forget to follow I Love Children on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for all the latest updates.

Knowledge is power

Being unable to conceive can be very disheartening for couples yearning to be parents.

Thankfully, there are many knowledgeable experts in Singapore who can offer advice to couples with different fertility challenges.

By talking to the right people who can identify and get to the root of any issue, you’ll be able to set foot on the right path towards having the family you’ve always wanted.

