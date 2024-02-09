Fight Reportedly Breaks Out In Chinatown On CNY Eve, Man Sustains Nose Injuries

Man Believed To Have Gotten Into Fight With Chinatown Food Court Diners On CNY Eve

While Singaporeans were celebrating the Chinese New Year (CNY), a fight reportedly broke out at a food court in Chinatown.

The incident took place on Friday (9 Feb), which was the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY).

It resulted in a man suffering nose injuries and being sent to hospital.

Fight took place in Chinatown mall on CNY Eve

The incident happened at about 6.35pm on Friday, according to a tip-off provided to 8world News.

It took place at a food court on the first floor of People’s Park Complex, said the source, a man named only as Peter.

He saw several police officers at the scene along with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel, who arrived quickly.

Injured man seen near food court

8world reporters subsequently saw a man in a blue shirt near the food court.

His nose was injured, and he was sitting on a chair being assisted by two SCDF personnel.

There were bloodied tissues on the floor next to him.

Four police officers were also present.

Man sent to hospital for treatment

The man in the blue shirt is believed to have fought with diners at the food court, diners told the news outlet.

His nose injuries are also understood to have been sustained during the altercation.

The man’s nose was bandaged on the spot and he was sent to hospital for treatment.

Police alerted to Chinatown fight at 6.25pm on CNY Eve

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they had received an alert at 6.25pm.

An incident required their assistance at 1 Park Road — the address of People’s Park Complex.

A 29-year-old man was subsequently conveyed to hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

