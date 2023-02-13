Fight Breaks Out After Drunk Man Slaps Chinatown Supermarket Manager, Police Arrest Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fight Breaks Out Between Drunk Man & Manager At Chinatown Supermarket On 12 Feb

On Sunday (12 Feb) afternoon, an apparently-intoxicated man caused a ruckus at Scarlett Supermarket in Chinatown when he began throwing the store’s products around.

The 45-year-old man, who was in a black tee, then slapped the store manager and got into a fight with him.

He was later conveyed to the hospital and arrested by the police, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Fight breaks out between man and supermarket staff

At 2.27pm on Sunday (12 Feb), a fight broke out between Scarlett Supermarket staff and the drunk man.

In a Douyin video, the man and a staff member could be seen fighting in front of the cashier counters.

At one point, in an attempt to stop the man, one of the staff behind a cashier counter picked up a basket and hit him with it.

When both sides reached a stalemate, more people came forward to help subdue the man.

In the process, several product displays were knocked over.

Passers-by pin man to the ground

Subsequently, three men were seen pinning the man to the ground in another video.

The man could audibly be heard yelling in Mandarin for those holding him down to stop what they were doing and let him go.

By then, a large crowd of bystanders had gathered both inside and outside the store. A security guard also appeared to have arrived at the scene.

According to another video by the same user, about five minutes later, the police also arrived at the supermarket.

An officer was seen speaking to one of the staff about the incident.

A Scarlett Supermarket staff later confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that a fight had broken out between a drunk customer and the store manager, who was injured in the altercation.

He shared that when the drunk man was queueing to make payment, he started throwing things around, then asked the manager to pick them up for him.

When the manager refused, the man slapped him and a fight broke out.

45-year-old arrested by police

Police told Shin Min Daily News that a 45-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state. He was later arrested.

Another 30-year-old man suffered minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

He is now assisting the police in the ongoing investigations.

