Thai & Indonesian Football Players Fight During SEA Games Final, Security Intervene & Defuse Chaos

Thai & Indonesian Football Players Brawl During SEA Games Finals

In the pursuit of sporting achievements, things can easily get heated between opponents.

During the football SEA Games finals on Tuesday (16 May), a brawl broke out between players and staff from the Indonesia and Thailand teams.

Thankfully, security officers promptly stepped in to break up the fight.

Thai football players allegedly provoke Indonesian team during SEA Games finals

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the first fight — the more minor of the two — after Thailand’s second goal in the 90th minute, which equalised the scoreline.

After the extra-time goal, Thai players and staff ran over to their opponent’s bench, seemingly to gloat.

This sparked a heated response from the Indonesian coaching team, which moments before, mistakenly thought the whistle calling for the free kick signalled the end of the match.

In their excitement, they ran onto the pitch to celebrate their victory. The referee eventually clarified the misunderstanding and ordered them to return to their benches.

As the match went into extra time, the scene took an uglier turn.

In the 91st minute, Indonesia reclaimed their lead after Irfan Jauhari dispossessed Thai defender Songchai and chipped the ball past the goalkeeper.

Unfortunately, the Indonesian celebrations quickly escalated into conflict.

Caught up in their emotions, Thai players and officials reportedly attacked the Indonesian team, which in turn retaliated.

Staff and players from both teams threw fists and kicks at each other. Before long, the match dissolved into a flurry of disorder.

A staff member from the Indonesian team even got thrown to the ground.

Security officials intervene, four players sent off

Thankfully, the havoc was short-lived, as a team of security officials quickly stepped in to de-escalate the conflict.

Thai goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart was subsequently red-carded for running halfway across the field to punch an opponent.

The referee also sent off Indonesian player Komang Teguh Trisnanda and a member of the Thai coaching staff.

In hopes of resolving any remaining unhappiness, the referee held a “sideline peace summit” between both coaches before resuming the match.

However, two more Thai players received their second yellow cards, leaving Thailand with just eight players.

Indonesia eventually won the game 5-2, clinching gold — the first time Indonesia won SEA Games gold for football since 1991.

Leaves a bad taste in the mouth

While their performance on the pitch might have landed them their medals, such disputes always leave a bad taste in the mouth.

We hope the football teams from both countries will learn to control their emotions better so similar matchups will be devoid of such conflicts.

