SCDF firefighter sent to hospital after fire torches Boon Lay flat, likely due to unattended cooking

SCDF firefighter felt unwell while attending to Boon Lay fire, given three days of MC

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighter was sent to the hospital while attending to a fire that swept through a flat in Boon Lay.

Photos and a video posted on Facebook showed thick white smoke coming out from the fifth-floor unit in Block 197D Boon Lay Drive on Thursday (24 July) evening.

Crowd gathers below Boon Lay block on fire

The images also showed a large crowd gathered below the block as it was covered with smoke.

Many of them appeared to be residents who had self-evacuated, with some recording videos on their phones.

Soon, a number of SCDF firefighters arrived at the scene.

Helper said to have left stove on before going out

A 36-year-old resident, identified only as Ms Lee, told Shin Min Daily News that an elderly couple in their 60s lives in the affected unit.

It is believed that while the couple were not at home, their domestic helper had been cooking and went out to see the doctor without turning off the stove.

The resulting fire engulfed the flat’s kitchen, with flames leaping out of the window, according a photo she shared.

More than 100 residents evacuated

Ms Lee said her family only knew about the fire when SCDF personnel came to their door and advised them to evacuate.

When they got downstairs, they found that more than a hundred residents had also evacuated.

A reader told the paper that three police cars, three fire engines and two Red Rhinos were deployed.

The affected unit was unsealed by SCDF only at about 10pm.

It was observed that the walls of the living room were blackened and charred.

Boon Lay fire involved contents of kitchen: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at the block at about 6.20pm on 24 July.

It involved the contents of a kitchen in a fifth-floor unit.

SCDF put out the blaze using a water jet and a hose reel.

Firefighter sent to hospital after experiencing fatigue

However, a firefighter experienced fatigue and felt unwell during the firefighting operation.

After being assessed by a paramedic, he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for further checks.

He has already been discharged and given three days of medical leave.

Fire likely caused by unattended cooking

According to preliminary findings, the fire was likely caused by unattended cooking, SCDF said.

It reminded the public not to leave any cooking or heating activities unattended.

Any gas or electric supply should also be turned off when not in use, it added.

