Fire Breaks Out At Bukit Batok Prata Eatery, One Person Conveyed To The Hospital

20 Persons Evacuated After Fire At Bukit Batok Central Prata Eatery

On Thursday (6 Apr) morning, a fire broke out at a prata eatery in Bukit Batok.

While Singapore Civil Defence Force officers (SCDF) managed to extinguish the fire, one person was unfortunately injured in the incident.

The injured person was subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH). The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire breaks out at Bukit Batok Central prata eatery on 6 Apr morning

Early this morning (6 Apr), a fire broke out at Mufiz Food Corner — a prata eatery located at 632 Bukit Batok Central.

Based on photos shared by 8world News, the blaze had, at one point, seemingly consumed the shop’s exhaust pipe.

Two staff members from the prata eatery had reportedly tried putting out the fire using fire extinguishers.

Despite their efforts, the entire eatery was charred. The blaze also affected diners at the McDonald’s outlet next door.

8world News reported that more than 20 people in the McDonald’s outlet were evacuated due to the smoke.

SCDF extinguishes fire at eatery, one person injured

Responding to MS News enquires, SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at 8.45am on Thursday (6 Apr).

Prior to their arrival, three individuals had already evacuated the affected unit.

SCDF personnel eventually extinguished the fire using a hose reel and two CAF backpacks.

One person, who sustained blisters and redness on his face, was assessed by SCDF paramedics.

He was later conveyed to SGH for medical attention.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at the time of this article.

We hope the man’s injuries are not too serious and wish him a speedy recovery.

