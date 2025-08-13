2 dead after fire torches Bukit Merah flat, 2 others sent to the hospital

Woman seen calling for help as fire sweeps through Bukit Merah flat

Two people have died after a fire broke out at their flat in Bukit Merah, with two others sent to the hospital

The tragedy took place on Wednesday (13 Aug) afternoon in Block 106 Jalan Bukit Merah, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

Woman seen at window of Bukit Merah flat as fire rages

Dramatic footage of the fire was posted on TikTok, showing black smoke coming from a flat on the fourth floor.

Flames could be seen inside the flat through a window, while a woman was standing in front of another window.

She reached her arms out of the grilles and was heard shouting, apparently for help, sounding increasingly desperate.

Suddenly, an explosion rang out, filling the window with smoke and highlighting the danger of the situation.

As the fire continued to burn, the woman became eerily quiet, though her arm was occasionally seen poking out of the window.

Later, a cat climbed out of the window and perched on the ledge, as if trying to escape the fire.

SCDF arrives, bring ladder to window

Soon, an SCDF fire engine arrived at the scene, together with some police officers, according to another TikTok video.

SCDF personnel then carried a long ladder to the foot of the block.

They propped it up against the block, extending to the affected flat.

The videos did not show what happened after that.

Man & woman found unconscious in flat, pass away in hospital

In its post, SCDF said it responded to the fire at about 4pm, and found the living room and bedroom of the unit on fire.

The blaze was extinguished with a water jet.

However, two unresponsive people were found in the kitchen and immediately carried out of the unit.

They were sent to the Singapore General Hospital.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said both of them subsequently passed away in the hospital.

The deceased pair were a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

Two others also sent to hospital

Additionally, two other people from neighbouring units were also conveyed to SGH.

One of them had suffered from smoke inhalation and the other had felt unwell.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are also ongoing.

60 evacuated from Bukit Merah fire, 20 unable to return home

About 60 people in total from the block were evacuated as a precaution, SCDF said.

Mr Melvin Yong, MP for Radin Mas SMC, said on Facebook that around 20 residents were still unable to return to their homes as of Wednesday night.

This was due to the smouldering heat and the ongoing investigations by SCDF and the police.

Grassroots leaders have secured beddings and essentials such as food and water for the affected residents, and the priority is to arrange temporary accommodation for the night.

The Town Council has restored the block’s electrical supply, which was cut off during the fire. It will proceed with rectification works to the affected common areas when it is safe, Mr Yong noted, adding:

We will do all we can to help affected residents to get through this difficult period.

