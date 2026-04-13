1 sent to hospital after Yishun flat catches fire, residents save neighbour from blaze

50 people evacuated after Yishun flat catches fire

One person was sent to the hospital after a flat in Yishun caught fire in the early hours of Sunday (12 April) morning.

It broke out in Block 510B Yishun St 51, said Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying in a Facebook post on the same day.

Resident saved from Yishun fire by neighbours

According to Ms Lee, a resident was saved from the inferno due to timely intervention from their neighbours.

She singled out two men named Razmi (left) and Furzan (right), saying that Razmi’s brother and Furzan were the heroic duo.

The MP went around the block to check on the affected residents, and promised to continue to keep in touch with the affected family to offer support.

Yishun fire involved contents of 2nd-floor unit

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 3am on 12 April.

It involved the contents of a unit on the second floor.

About 50 people were evacuated from the block as a precautionary measure.

Fire extinguished before SCDF arrived

The blaze was extinguished before SCDF arrived by members of the public who used a hosereel and a fire extinguisher.

One person was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also read: Community First Responders rush to Bukit Batok fire, forced to wait for SCDF as blaze was inside refuse chute

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Featured images adapted from Google Maps and Lee Hui Ying 李蕙莹 on Facebook.