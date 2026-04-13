Community First Responders rush to Bukit Batok fire, forced to wait for SCDF as blaze was inside refuse chute

Community First Responders

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The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries, and investigations are ongoing.

By - 13 Apr 2026, 6:18 pm

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Community First Responders (CFRs) rush to Bukit Batok fire, forced to wait for SCDF due to inaccessible blaze

A fire alert in Bukit Batok saw Community First Responders (CFRs) spring into action, only to find themselves unable to intervene due to the nature of the blaze.

According to a TikTok post by @tbrcofficial on Sunday (12 April), the incident occurred at about 10.13pm after an alert was triggered via the MyResponder app.

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The fire involved a bin at Block 405 Bukit Batok West Avenue 7.

Extinguishers couldn’s reach fire inside sealed chute system

The original poster (OP) and a fellow volunteer rushed to the scene, expecting a typical bin fire that could be handled with portable extinguishers.

However, upon arrival, they realised the situation was more complicated.

The fire had originated from within a sealed refuse bin compressor connected to a central chute system, with no direct access point.

Source: @tbrcofficial on TikTok

“[There was] no direct access, no hose reel, and our extinguishers couldn’t reach inside,” the OP wrote.

Forced to wait for SCDF

After assessing the situation, the responders held their position and waited for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to arrive.

While they were unable to actively fight the fire, the OP noted the strong “kampung spirit” on display.

An auntie nearby offered to contact the town council, joking that she was being “kaypoh”, while a passerby stepped forward, ready to help however they could. Other residents also gathered, watching with concern.

The fire was eventually contained and extinguished.

Source: @tbrcofficial on TikTok

Reflecting on the incident, the OP said:

Not everyone knows about CFR yet… but moments like this show how strong our community really is.

Netizens thank first responders and firefighters

Netizens expressed appreciation for both the CFRs and SCDF.

Source: TikTok

One commenter thanked the volunteers for responding quickly, while another praised SCDF firefighters for handling the situation.

Source: TikTok

A curious user also asked what happened to the rubbish afterward, to which the OP replied that a cleaner was already on standby.

Source: TikTok

Not the first fire the OP has responded to

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Hafiz, 47, who works in sales, said the incident took place on 11 April.

He shared that this was his second fire response since becoming a CFR less than a year ago.

Despite the unexpected situation, he remained composed. “I was quite calm, as there was little smoke and I’ve been through similar situations before,” he said.

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF confirmed they were alerted to the fire at about 10.10pm.

The blaze involved rubbish in a central refuse chute and was extinguished using a hose reel.

No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Pasir Ris residents battle fire at HDB rubbish chute during Hari Raya celebrations

Pasir Ris residents battle fire at HDB rubbish chute during Hari Raya celebrations

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Featured images adapted from @tbrcofficial on TikTok

Article written by:

Gary Yang
Gary Yang
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