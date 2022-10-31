M’sia Records First 4 XBB Covid-19 Cases, Public Urged To Mask Up As General Election Nears

XBB Covid-19 Subvariant Detected In Malaysia With 4 Cases Reported

While Singaporeans have been living with XBB for over a month, the Covid-19 subvariant is just beginning to make its way around the ASEAN region.

The Philippines reported their first cases of XBB on 18 Oct, and Malaysia has now joined the club as well.

Four cases of the strain, which is said to be more infectious than previous variants, have been recorded so far.

With the country’s general election weeks away, the government has called on the public to mask up.

Possible link between XBB & surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia

Khairy Jamaluddin, the Minister of Health of Malaysia, made the announcement today (31 Oct) at a press conference.

According to Sin Chew Daily, four cases of the XBB Covid-19 subvariant have been detected as of 27 Oct.

The strain is suspected to be behind a recent uptick in cases, of which there were 3,129 reported yesterday (30 Oct).

By comparison, there were 2,054 confirmed cases on the same day a week ago (23 Oct).

The Health Minister also revealed that the patients comprised three local men and one woman.

They are between 25 and 51 years of age.

One of the XBB cases is a reinfection

The severity of the patients’ infection was classified as level 2, the second mildest category.

They exhibited symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and flu.

One of the patients had been infected before, which is possible for those who were first infected a year ago.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently stated that those who got infected last October or earlier are almost just as likely to get infected again as those who have never gotten it.

All four patients are currently carrying out their seven-day self-isolation, and all their close contacts have been given a clean bill of health.

Public urged to mask up in indoor or crowded areas

Khairy Jamaluddin reminded Malaysians to take extra precautions, especially since the general election is around the corner.

In the leadup to 19 Nov, many large-scale campaigning events are bound to take place, potentially leading to more cases.

Although masks are now optional in Malaysia (save for healthcare facilities and public transport), he strongly encouraged people to mask up indoors and in crowded areas.

The health ministry is now monitoring the subvariant closely.

