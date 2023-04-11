82-Year-Old Woman Fishes At Sembawang Park Daily, Continues Even During Fasting Month

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Woman In Baju Kurung Fishes At Sembawang Park Daily As A Hobby

As they age, the elderly may find strenuous physical activities challenging.

However, an 82-year-old woman in Singapore does not let her age stop her from continuing her hobby of fishing. In fact, she reportedly fishes at Sembawang Park almost every day.

Although it’s currently the fasting month, she continues to go fishing and has proven herself to be a seasoned fisherwoman.

Elderly woman takes bus for daily fishing trips at Sembawang Park

Facebook user Mr Lam came across the 82-year-old woman at Sembawang Park and shared a post about her.

According to him, the elderly woman whom he refers to as Nenek or Grandma would travel via the bus and MRT from Marsiling all the way to Sembawang to fish.

Clad in her baju kurung and water moccasins, she carries her fishing net to the park with her almost every day.

She apparently told Mr Lam that she does not bring home her catches of the day, as there are not enough people at home to cook the fish for. Instead, she treats fishing as a hobby that she enjoys.

What Nenek does with her catch or how long she has been following the routine for is unclear. MS News has reached out to Mr Lam for comments and will update the article if he gets back.

Seems to be a seasoned fisherwoman

While some may think fishing is a simple sport to pass time, Mr Lam noted that the style Nenek does “requires balance, skill and stamina”.

A younger man could even find it difficult, he noted, but “a seasoned practitioner” like Nenek can carry out the actions effectively.

Besides her impressive skill, Nenek knows a thing or two about fish and shares her knowledge with enthusiasm.

For instance, she explained to Mr Lam that there are often different types of fish hiding near the shore in murky waters. Some of these fish include species like seabass.

Still fishes even during fasting month

Despite it being the fasting month, the elderly woman purportedly continues to go fishing every day.

She mentioned with gratitude, “I’m still strong enough to do this every day. Alhamdullilah (praise be to God).”

Seeing the elderly pursuing their hobbies so devotedly and with such eagerness is certainly a refreshing sight.

We hope Nenek will remain healthy and continue to find happiness from her love for fishing.

Featured image adapted from Lam Keong Yeoh on Facebook and Google Maps.