Heavy rain floods cause multiple road closures in Pattaya, Typhoon Bavi may bring more downpour

Heavy rain floods causes multiple roads to close in Pattaya

On Saturday (4 July), heavy rain caused flooding in multiple areas in Pattaya, Thailand.

The water forced roads to close, causing traffic congestion as authorities worked to redirect motorists away from the affected areas.

The public has also been warned anew of heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas from 10 to 15 July ahead of Typhoon Bavi, which will not diectly hit the country but is expected to affect local weather.

Multiple road closures due to flooding

The road closures were mostly centred around inbound roads to Pattaya, including Sukhumvit Road and Bueng Bypass Road.

On Sukhumvit Road, a large amount of water had amassed near Chon Buri Hospital, which caused heavy traffic.

Drivers of smaller vehicles were advised to drive at lower speeds on many roads to avoid issues.

Authorities also advised motorists on which roads to avoid and what detours to take to save time and avoid flooded areas.

Typhoon Bavi to affect Eastern region

The Eastern region, where Pattaya is located, is expected to experience unstable weather conditions in the coming days due to Typhoon Bavi.

While the storm is not expected to directly affect Thailand, it is anticipated to intensify the southwest monsoon, bringing stronger winds and heavier rainfall in parts of the country.

Residents and visitors alike are advised to monitor weather updates and prepare for possible flash floods and travel disruptions.

In Pattaya, intense downpours can quickly affect low-lying roads, coastal areas, and drainage systems.

As such, motorists are advised to take extra precautions.

The weather may also bring large waves, so boat operators and tourists planning to travel to nearby islands are urged to proceed cautiously.

Also read: Drier conditions in 2nd week of July despite showers on several days, below-average rainfall forecast



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Featured image adapted from @js100radio on X and @tonpatiwat on X.

