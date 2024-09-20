Customer raises hygiene concerns after delivery rider leaves food on ground, netizens say there’s nowhere to hang it

Delivery rider leaves customer’s food on ground

A customer recently took to Facebook to complain about a delivery rider leaving their food on the ground.

The post gained traction on the platform, with many chiming in agreement about the poor service.

In the attached photo, a pack of food can be seen on the ground next to some shoes.

The metal gate was open, and the inner door had a handle on it.

The customer was angry at the lack of manners demonstrated by the delivery rider, arguing that they should “quit” with this poor level of service.

“I am a human, not [an] animal,” the post read.

Unsatisfactory and unhygienic delivery

Most netizens agreed that placing food on the floor is unacceptable.

Some also pointed out that leaving food on the floor is unhygienic, and riders should find alternatives such as hanging the food on the door knob.

Customer’s responsibility to leave hooks or boxes

On the other hand, another delivery rider provided an alternative viewpoint in response to the outrage.

They explained that they do not condone the rider’s decision to leave food on the ground, believing it is “unhygienic and unprofessional” to do so.

However, they pointed out that some customers opt for contactless delivery without placing any hooks or boxes for riders to leave their food.

These customers may also refuse to answer the door.

In most cases, the rider would hang the food on the handle — though some handles may not be suitable, and result in the food slipping off.

In their post, the delivery rider provided an example of such a gate.

“At the end of the day, we don’t know if the customer requested contactless delivery or simply didn’t answer the door,” they wrote.

Essentially, they will do all they can to avoid leaving food on the floor.

Nonetheless, they believe customers should leave hooks outside to facilitate riders’ delivery.

Netizens responding to this point agree, believing the blame does not lie entirely with the rider if they had tried to reach the customer.

Some note that it is the customers’ responsibility to put books or boxes outside their units if they wish to use food delivery.

