Foodpanda Rider Delivers Food To Girl’s Seat Midway Through Lecture On Valentine’s Day

Food delivery riders have tough jobs, enduring long hours on the road and endless customer requests. Despite this, they often go the extra mile to put a smile on our faces.

On 15 Feb, a TikToker shared about a Foodpanda rider who quite literally went the distance, by interrupting a lecture to deliver food right to a girl’s seat.

In the video, the TikToker could be heard saying that the rider deserved a 5-star rating for his service.

Many netizens also found the incident hilarious and he ought to receive a tip for the extra service.

Foodpanda rider delivers food to girl in lecture

At the start of the TikTok video, the Foodpanda delivery rider could be seen standing in the doorway of a lecture theatre.

In the caption, the TikToker wrote that someone had ordered from Foodpanda and requested for the food to be delivered straight to the lecture theatre.

The lecturer could be seen speaking to the rider who supposedly asked where the delivery recipient was seated.

A moment later, the lecturer pointed to the right of the lecture theatre and all heads turned towards the direction.

The video then zoomed in on a girl seated at the far end of the room. Her friend tapped on her shoulder as she hid her face, visibly embarrassed by the attention.

As the Foodpanda rider made his way towards her, the whole class clapped and cheered. The TikToker could also be heard repeatedly saying, “give angbao!”.

As the Foodpanda rider walked up the stairs towards the girl, the TikToker was amazed and shouted “wah, to the seat you know!”.

Loud cheers also broke out from the other students in the room.

As the rider walked out of the lecture theatre, the TikToker continued saying he deserves a 5-star rating.

Netizens say delivery rider deserved a tip

The TikTok video has since gone viral with over 722,000 views at the time of writing. Facebook group Singapore Incidents also reshared the video, garnering over 1,300 shares within 3 hours.

Watching the incident play out, a netizen commented that the girl must have been really hungry to endure the embarrassment of having food delivered to her in the midst of a lecture.

The TikToker who posted the video later explained that this took place on Valentine’s Day — it could have been her boyfriend or a crush who surprised her with the food.

He added that the girl herself was very paiseh over the whole incident.

Other netizens chimed in that the delivery rider deserved a tip for delivering the food to the girl.

Kudos to the sporting delivery rider & lecturer

Whether the girl made the Foodpanda order herself or a sweet gesture by a loved one, it definitely brought laughter to the class.

Kudos to the sporting delivery rider and lecturer for allowing the food to be delivered right to the girl’s seat.

We certainly agree that the rider deserves both a 5-star rating and a tip for his stu-panda-ous efforts!

