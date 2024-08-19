Heads up, Yew Tee residents: You’re ALL getting free foodpanda deliveries for a month

Yew Tee residents, time to enjoy a month of free foodpanda deliveries

With so many neighbourhoods scattered across the Little Red Dot, each one would inevitably end up with its own quirky claim to fame.

While vibrant spots like Chinatown and Little India are famous for their buzzing vibes and cool finds, the quiet corner of Yew Tee has unfortunately been dubbed by some as Singapore’s “most depressing” neighbourhood.

But don’t worry, Yew Tee residents, because foodpanda is swooping in to turn that frown upside down and brighten up your northwestern nook.

All 53,000 households in the area are getting a complimentary one-month pandapro subscription, which means unlimited free deliveries from every restaurant on the app. Score!

For those not living in Yew Tee and feeling a pang of FOMO (that’s Fear Of Missing Out for the uninitiated), keep reading because you’ve still got a shot at snagging this unbeatable deal through other means.

Goodbye ‘boring’, hello free unlimited delivery

From the iconic Gardens by the Bay to the dazzling Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore’s got plenty to boast about.

But if you’ve ever heard that Yew Tee has “nothing to do”, get ready to be pleasantly surprised as foodpanda puts this under-the-radar ‘hood on the foodie map by showcasing its vibrant array of eateries and hidden restaurant gems.

If you’re lucky enough to call this part of the island home, you should already have received your unique redemption code delivered to your front door or letterbox. Simply key it into the foodpanda app, and voila! You’re in the pandapro club.

Do note that only non-subscribers will be able to redeem the code.

Once you’re in, prepare for a month of jaw-dropping deals on food and groceries — we’re talking S$3 off delivery fees across all restaurants, plus unlimited free delivery from select spots.

But wait, there’s more: Yew Tee-ans can also enjoy an extra 10% off on all pick-up orders and indulge in monthly surprise perks on restaurants, pandamart, foodpanda shops, and pandago.

Looks like the “most boring” neighbourhood in Singapore just got a major glow-up.

Beat FOMO & win pandapro subscriptions for your block

FOMO can make anyone a little envious, but here’s the good news: instead of seeing green, you could be seeing vibrant pink instead thanks to foodpanda, who has opened the floor for other neighbourhoods nationwide to secure those irresistible pandapro deals.

From now till 31 Aug, residents from other districts stand a chance to win a month of unlimited free deliveries and surprise perks on restaurants, groceries, and more for their entire block.

To enter the giveaway, simply ‘like’ foodpanda’s Instagram video, comment “pandapro for [neighbourhood name]” (e.g. “pandapro for Tampines”), and share the post on your Instagram Stories.

After that, rally your neighbours to give your comment a heart because the most ‘liked’ comment will win free one-month pandapro subscriptions for the entire block.

Other than being dubbed a local hero, the individual who posted the winning comment will also receive some epic prizes, including an exclusive Pau-Pau Mahjong set, a Nintendo Switch OLED console, and a Sennheiser Ambeo Mini Soundbar.

Winner winner, you get to feast on whatever you fancy for dinner, so be sure to follow the steps to secure foodpanda’s mouth-watering deals.

Level up your foodie game with pandapro’s latest upgrades

If you’re still on the fence about nabbing a pandapro subscription, foodpanda has made it even harder to resist.

Pandapro subscribers can now enjoy an unlimited S$3 off on delivery from all restaurants — no more limits to selected establishments.

Other treats include unlimited free delivery on selected restaurants, an extra 10% off pick-up orders on top of other promos, and monthly surprise perks across restaurants, pandamart, foodpanda shops, and pandago.

Curious but not ready to commit? For a limited time, non-subscribers can test the waters with a month of pandapro for just S$1 by using the promo code <PANDAPRO>.

For more exclusive deals and updates, visit the official website and follow foodpanda on Facebook or Instagram.

It’s easy to call something “boring” at first glance, but with the right tools and incentives, you might just uncover a whole new world of excitement. After all, the most unexpected places can hold the greatest surprises.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with foodpanda.

Featured image courtesy of foodpanda.