Woman in S’pore allegedly forged death certificate to get compassionate leave, faces up to 10 year in jail

Woman forged death certificate to get compassionate leave from work

On Thursday (8 Aug), a 37-year-old woman was charged with forging a death certificate to obtain compassionate leave from work.

Su Qin, a Chinese national and a permanent resident in Singapore, allegedly forged a death certificate under a person named Zhang Weiqin.

She then submitted this to the gaming firm Century Games, one of the two companies that she worked for.

Submitted false death certificate to get leave from work

The charge sheets stated that the woman forged the death certificate in order to obtain compassionate leave from the gaming company, as reported by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

According to the Ministry of Manpower, there is no statutory entitlement for marriage and compassionate leave.

Such leave entitlements depend on the employment contract and the mutual agreement between the employee and employer.

Also submitted forged MCs

Su Qin had also allegedly submitted two forged electronic medical certificates (MC) on top of the false death certificate.

She submitted these to ETC Singapore SEC Limited, another company that she worked for, on 1 April and 8 April respectively.

The first MC was dated 31 March and the second was dated 5 Apr.

According to CNA, both documents had the header “St Luke Hospital”.

In both cases, it is believed that she had intended to defraud the company in order to obtain medical leave.

Faces up to 10 years in jail

Forgery of documents and knowingly using a forged death certificate are both offences under Singapore’s law.

For forging a document, one can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

For knowingly using a forged death certificate, one can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

According to CNA, Su has been given a date in September to plead guilty and offered a personal bond of S$3,000.

