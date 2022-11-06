Former Twitter CEO Apologises To Staff Over Layoffs, Admits He Grew Company Size Too Quickly

Former Twitter CEO Takes Responsibility For Staff Anger

Following news that Twitter has let go of hundreds of employees after Elon Musk bought the social media platform, ex-CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted to apologise to both present and former staff.

“I realise many are angry with me,” he said, adding that the responsibility for the current situation lies with him.

Mr Dorsey, who resigned last November as CEO of the company he co-founded, had endorsed Mr Musk’s takeover in April. He is currently an indirect shareholder after also leaving the board of directors this year.

According to documents seen by CNBC, Twitter had over 7,500 full-time employees at the end of last year.

“I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly,” he said in the tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Dorsey expressed his gratitude and love for everyone who’s ever worked on Twitter.

However, given what’s currently happening, he doesn’t expect that to be mutual.

Many public policy and content moderation staff were let go on Friday after Mr Musk declared his defence of “free speech” on Twitter.

However, activists have doubted his claims. CNN reported that several advertisers, including General Mills and the Volkswagen Group, have withdrawn advertising on the platform since his takeover.

As of Friday, over 4,000 people had lost their jobs, according to Politico.

A company email was sent before that, stating offices were locked down amidst the restructuring and that employees would receive an email update.

However, many employees found that they had been locked out of their work accounts without an email sent to them.

