2 Elderly Men Found Dead In Dorset Road & Commonwealth Flats On 27 Dec, Both Cases Unrelated

Elderly Men Aged 74 & 64 Found Dead In Their Respective Flats On 27 Dec

As Singapore’s population ages, many elderly people are living alone and stories of them being found dead in their flats are sadly becoming very common.

So often is this happening that two elderly men were found dead in their respective flats on the same day — Wednesday (27 Dec).

Both incidents were unrelated.

1st man found dead in Dorset Road unit on 27 Dec

The first case was uncovered in the morning at Block 50 Dorset Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The sad find was made in a unit on the seventh floor.

The deceased was a 74-year-old man.

Neighbour detected strange smell from unit

A 45-year-old neighbour named only as Rahman told Shin Min that he’d returned from abroad on Tuesday (26 Dec) evening.

The project engineer detected a strange smell when he passed by the elderly man’s unit, but thought it was due to dead rats.

He thus informed the cleaner about it.

However, the smell became worse the next day, and the cleaner remarked that they’d not seen the man for two days.

The police were called, and the body was found.

Police don’t suspect foul play

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed to the paper that they’d received a report about this.

A 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

Deceased was an accountant who lived alone

Another neighbour, a 78-year-old retiree named only as Mr Ho, said the deceased was an accountant.

He was not married and had no children, he added.

Thus, he had been living alone since his parents passed away more than 10 years ago.

2nd man found dead in Commonwealth unit on 27 Dec

The second case was uncovered that same night at Block 83 Commonwealth Close.

The SPF were alerted at about 7.25pm after a strange smell was detected from a one-bedroom unit on the 12th floor.

They said they received a report of an unnatural death at the location.

A 64-year-old man was then pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.

Deceased was seemingly in good health

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the unit, they saw police officers removing items from there.

Neighbours told them that the deceased lived in solitude.

He liked to sweep the corridor late at night, they said.

He seemed to be in good health and still quite mobile, a neighbour added, but he was not seen for a few days before his body was found.

The two elderly men are not the latest cases of their kind this year. Just two days later on Friday (29 Dec), a 60-year-old man was found dead in his Ang Mo Kio flat.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the two men. May they rest in peace.

