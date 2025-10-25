77-year-old woman found dead in Dakota flat, had not been seen for a month

Elderly woman found dead in Dakota flat had lived there alone

A 77-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Dakota after not been seen for about one month.

The macabre discovery was made on Friday (24 Oct) evening at Block 95 Old Airport Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Several police officers seen at Dakota block

A reader informed the Chinese daily that police officers were seen entering and exiting a first-floor unit at the location.

Reporters who arrived at the scene saw the flat’s door open and several officers conducting investigations inside.

Some of them were seen perusing documents outside the flat, believed to be medical reports of the deceased.

Deceased not seen for about a month

A resident who was not named said he went downstairs to buy food at about 6pm and saw a locksmith opening the door of the flat with police officers nearby.

When he returned home, he heard that the woman living in the flat had died.

He surmised that this could have happened about a week ago.

Another neighbour, a 70-year-old retiree named Mdm Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), said she was surprised to learn from a cleaner that something had happened in the flat.

She had not seen the deceased in about a month, she added.

Woman had lived there for decades

Mdm Chen told Shin Min that the old block is home to many elderly people, and she had lived there for more than 40 years herself.

The deceased had probably lived there for decades as well, and they would usually exchange greetings when they saw each other around the estate.

Mdm Chen recalled that the woman had previously lived in the flat with family, but has been living alone in recent years.

She had told her that she had worked as a secretary and started travelling after retirement.

The neighbour described the deceased as about the same height as her but “stronger”. She usually seemed to be in good health, she added.

No foul play suspected after woman found dead in Dakota

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 6.05pm on 24 Oct.

A 77-year-old woman was found lying motionless in a residential unit of Block 95 Old Airport Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, SPF noted, adding that police investigations are ongoing.

