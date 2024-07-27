78-year-old man found dead in Ghim Moh flat, last seen in April 2022

Sister of elderly man tried to visit him in Ghim Moh but failed to find him

The sister of an elderly man who was found dead in his Ghim Moh flat had tried to visit him a few times over the last two years, according to a neighbour.

However, she failed to get in touch with him and filed a missing persons report, which led to the morbid discovery.

Man found dead in Ghim Moh flat on 25 July

The Chinese man was found dead at about 3pm on Thursday (25 July), reported Shin Min Daily News.

He lived in an 11th-floor unit in Block 17 Ghim Moh Road.

Reporters saw several police officers outside the unit.

Soon, more and more forensic investigators were seen entering the unit to conduct investigations.

Deceased last seen in April 2022

A 67-year-old neighbour named only as Mr Liu (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that the last time he saw the deceased alive was in April 2022.

Since then, his younger sister had tried to visit him at home at least two times, but couldn’t find him.

Last year, she even asked him to pass a message to her brother, asking him to get in touch with his family members.

Neighbours didn’t detect foul smell

After that, Mr Liu would occasionally knock on the man’s door whenever he passed by, but he never answered.

The retiree even admitted that he was afraid he would detect a foul smell from the unit, but he never did.

Other neighbours interviewed also said they didn’t smell anything unusual.

Dead man’s plants had withered, old copy of newspaper found in Ghim Moh flat

However, it seemed that the elderly man had been dead for quite a while.

One clue was that the potted plants outside his flat were observed to have withered a long time ago.

It was also observed that the police found a print copy of The Straits Times dated 11 May 2022 in the unit, which they took away as evidence.

Mr Liu said the deceased had the habit of reading English newspapers and would frequently be seen carrying one with him in the corridor.

No foul play suspected in case of unnatural death

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they had found a case of “unnatural death” involving a 78-year-old man inside an HDB flat.

The discovery was made when the police were following up on a report about a missing person.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

Further investigations are ongoing.

