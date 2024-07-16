58-year-old man found dead in Yishun flat, neighbours alert police after smelling ‘salted fish’ odour

58-year-old man found dead in Yishun flat on 12 July

The body of a 58-year-old man was recently found in an HDB flat in Yishun.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, neighbours said the man had moved in less than a year ago and had a friendly demeanour.

Neighbours were also not aware of any health issues that he was suffering from but recalled him complaining about having difficulties sleeping.

He often had to resort to alcohol as a result of his sleeping difficulties.

One of the neighbours who identified as Mr Wu (name transliterated from Chinese) recalled smelling a strange odour while watering his plants last Friday (12 July) morning.

The odour was similar to that of salted fish and he initially assumed that one of the residents was cooking.

He did not pay much attention to the odour until another neighbour felt that something was amiss.

They soon realised that the odour came from the 58-year-old man’s apartment.

Man pronounced dead at the scene

In response to MS News’ queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 8.20pm on 12 July.

The 58-year-old man was found lying motionless in a unit at Block 510A Yishun Street 51 and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations. Investigations are ongoing.

