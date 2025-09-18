43-year-old woman found dead in Joo Chiat condo, man under investigation for alleged murder

Woman found dead in Joo Chiat condo unit, man left S’pore before police called

A 43-year-old woman has been found dead in a residential unit in Joo Chiat, with a man under police investigation for alleged murder.

The incident is understood to have taken place at a unit in the Lotus @ Joo Chiat condominium, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Woman found dead when police arrived at Joo Chiat unit

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9.30pm on Monday (15 Sept) night.

The location was a residential unit along Everitt Road.

When SPF arrived, the woman was found lying motionless inside the unit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man was known to the deceased

A 40-year-old man is under investigation for alleged involvement in the murder of the woman, SPF added.

He was known to the woman, according to preliminary investigations.

However, he had left Singapore before the police were alerted.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Couple who lived in unit ‘not very social’

The condo is located near the junction of Everitt Road and Joo Chiat Place.

A neighbour told CNA that a couple, a young child and two helpers lived in the unit in question.

She did not interact with them often, but saw the helpers with the child often.

She described the man as “shy and reserved” and the family as “not very social”.

Otherwise, she had nothing more to say about them, as they were not noisy.

Neighbours upset over incident

The neighbour, who declined to be named, did mention that residents were “quite upset” over the incident, especially at not being told anything about it.

They were “really concerned” and talking about it, she added.

On Tuesday (16 Sept) morning, she also saw police officers in the empty unit.

