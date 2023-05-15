Four Star Has 55% Storewide Discount On Mattresses & Sofas For Your Mid-Year Home Revamp

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Four Star Anniversary Sale Has Mattresses From S$199 For Lit Room Makeovers

Everyone loves birthdays and anniversaries. Not only do they mark meaningful milestones, but they’re also excellent reasons to throw parties and all kinds of big celebrations.

This month, Four Star is commemorating its 55th anniversary — but they’re the ones giving out presents instead.

For just five days, the brand is having a big sale with a storewide discount of 55% on an array of mattresses, bed frames, sofas, dining tables, and more at their sprawling 7,000 sq ft showroom.

Whether you just got the keys to your new place or have been considering a mid-year home revamp, this is your chance to score great furniture at slashed prices.

Mattresses for a cool night’s sleep

If you’ve been sleeping on the same old bed for years and have started to feel like you’re not quite getting the quality slumber you crave, it’s time for a new mattress.

With the advancement of technology, a good mattress isn’t just about being comfortable — it can also serve a range of needs to make snoozetime even more beneficial for the body.

Four Star is home to a wide range of premium mattresses, each with unique characteristics and functions.

For instance, the Detense ArcticSilk Advanze Aire Flex series is a godsend for us living in Singapore’s notoriously hot and humid weather.

Each mattress boasts silky soft eco-fibres that promote quicker heat dispersion, regulating your body’s temperature and keeping you cool throughout the night. No more waking up drenched in sweat.

Additionally, it also has stress-relieving properties thanks to its anti-static feature. This helps discharge static electricity from your body, reducing muscle tension and allowing better, deeper sleep.

Mattresses that care for your body & the environment

On the other hand, if sitting at your office desk all day has your back begging for mercy, the Chiro+ series is the answer to your prayers.

Firm, durable, and designed to provide posture care and support, this mattress can help relieve minor back and shoulder pain, discomfort, and stiffness, effectively saving you a trip to the chiropractor.

The more environmentally conscious folks would be glad to hear that Chiro+ mattresses are constructed from eco-efficient materials with plant-based ingredients.

That way, you get to take good care of your body and Mother Earth at the same time.

If allergies and sensitive skin ail you, look to the Tencel series.

The mattresses in this collection are naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, with memory foam that helps prevent the growth of skin irritation-causing bacteria.

Moreover, its namesake fabric is soft, highly breathable, and can wick moisture away from the body, regulating its temperature.

Tencel is also eco-friendly as it is made from renewable resources.

Premium mattresses from S$199 at Four Star Anniversary Sale

A good mattress doesn’t always come cheap, but with the Four Star Anniversary Sale discounts, you’ll have an easier time sticking to your home reno and furnishing budget.

Here are the prices you’ll get to enjoy at the event:

Single size mattress — from S$199 (U.P. from S$398)

Super single-size mattress — from S$299 (U.P. from S$598)

Queen size mattress — from S$399 (U.P. from S$798)

King size mattress — from S$499 (U.P. from S$998)

Heads-up for parents: the Tencel series is also available in children’s sizes so that the little ones won’t be left out. You might even have an easier time getting them to sleep with a comfy new bed.

Prices start from S$199 and S$299 for single and super single-size mattresses, respectively.

And with a warranty of up to 15 years for all premium mattresses, you can get something priceless: peace of mind.

Bed frames & wardrobes to complete the room makeover

Also retailing at S$199 and up are a wide variety of Four Star bed frames with headboards fitted to sturdy divan bases, so you can count on them to last you for many years.

They come in different colours and materials — choose from synthetic leather or fabric for the headboard and base, and wood or metal for the legs.

Besides looking good, being practical is a huge plus.

Storage beds and pull-out beds do more than just support your mattress. They also go a long way in maximising the space in your room, which is crucial if you are staying in a smaller flat.

The storage beds have a German hydraulic lift system that lets you effortlessly raise the mattress to store things underneath. Now you no longer have to wonder where to keep your spare sheets and pillows.

Alternatively, opt for a storage bed with drawers or side cabinets to keep smaller items within reach while maintaining a clean, minimalist look.

Speaking of storage, the Four Star Anniversary Sale is a good place to shop for fully customisable wardrobes.

Whatever design or function you have in mind, the team can help you bring it to life using high-quality materials and advanced technology.

It won’t cost you a bomb either — you can get the closet you’ve always wanted from S$399 (U.P. from S$798).

Furniture for the rest of the house, like dining tables & sofas

Once you’ve settled the bedroom, it’s time to shift your focus to the other areas of your home.

If you always lounge on the sofa catching up on Netflix shows or frequently have guests over, you’d want a stylish, comfortable and durable couch that fits nicely into the living room.

Four Star will have sofas of all kinds at its Anniversary Sale, from L-shaped ones to three-seaters to recliners and more — all with a free extended warranty of up to two years.

Here are the prices you can get there:

Sofa bed — from S$199 (U.P. S$398)

Recliner chair — from S$299 (U.P. S$598)

3-seater leather sofa — from S$499 (U.P. S$998)

They’re all customisable, so feel free to personalise your new couch according to your needs and wants. You can also pick up TV consoles and coffee tables if you haven’t already.

Over at the dining area, where food is served and eaten, it’s hard to avoid getting stains on the surface. But that won’t be an issue with the Sintered Stone Dining Table.

Keeping it clean is a cinch due to its scratch- and stain-resistant finish. It’s also impervious to typical household heat sources, such as fresh-off-the-stove pots.

If your crib sports a more rustic chic look, the Wooden Dining Table would be a better choice, stylistically. Its medium-density fibreboard tabletop also makes clearing dust and other messes easy.

Certain table models can even be extended to accommodate more guests during special occasions. Then, when the party’s over, simply fold the extended parts back in to free up the space again.

You can get a complete dining set from S$499 (U.P. S$998) at the Four Star Anniversary Sale.

Big discounts & more at Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale

Since this is a big birthday party, there are goodies to be expected.

First of all, there is free delivery on all items and 0% GST — we repeat, 0% GST — so you don’t have to worry about the infamous hike.

You can save on transport too if you make a purchase, as there is free parking and a free taxi or rideshare claim upon checkout.

And if you happen to spend above a certain amount, you’ll be bringing home free gifts like cordless vacuum cleaners, cookware sets, memory foam pillows, tote bags, and more.

If the price tags are still too intimidating, opt for interest-free instalment plans with a DBS or POSB credit card or pace your payments with Atome and GrabPay.

We know you’re already envisioning how your refreshed crib’s gonna look, so head down to the Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale at the deets below and turn that vision into reality:



Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale

Address: Singapore Handicrafts Building, 72 Eunos Avenue 7, #01-01, Singapore 409570

Dates: 17 – 21 May

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Paya Lebar & Eunos

You’ll find more information on Four Star’s website and important updates on upcoming sales and other exciting events on its Facebook page.

A dream home within reach

Embarking on a little home makeover doesn’t always have to cost an arm and a leg.

As long as you know where to look, you can easily save money while scoring some great value-for-money items — whether it’s a mattress that helps you sleep better at night or a dining table large enough for fun gatherings with your favourite people.

Your home should be a sanctuary where you can retreat to and recharge after a long day, so it makes sense to get furniture that suits your lifestyle and likings.

