Warm & Humid Weather To Continue Into 1st Half Of May, Temperatures Reached 36.1°C In Apr

More Warm & Humid Weather In Singapore As Inter-Monsoon Conditions Prevail

We’ve got bad news for those who’ve been complaining about the scorching temperatures on our Little Red (hot) Dot of late.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), this warm and humid weather is expected to persist into the first half of May.

Additionally, there might be short-duration thundery showers in the afternoon on most days over some parts of the island.

These could extend into the evening on one or two days.

Warm & humid May with daily maximum temperatures of 34°C

On Tuesday (2 May), the MSS released a media advisory stating it expects the warm and humid weather from April to continue into the first half of this month.

“The inter-monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to persist, with the low-level winds mostly light and variable in direction and blowing from the southeast or southwest on some days,” it elaborated.

It won’t entirely be a dry month, though.

The MSS added that some parts of Singapore may also experience short-duration thundery showers on most afternoons. This is because of “strong daytime heating of land areas”.

These rains may even last into the evening on one or two days.

“The temporary shifts in the winds to blow from the southwest in the first week of the fortnight could bring a few days of widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning,” the MSS stated.

“Overall, near average rainfall is forecast over most parts of the island for the first fortnight of May 2023.”

Noting that May is typically one of the warmest months of the year, the MSS stated that daily maximum temperatures are forecast to hit 34 degrees Celsius on most afternoons.

That figure could reach a high of about 35 degrees Celsius when there is less cloud cover.

April’s highest daily maximum temperature recorded at Woodlands

The MSS also looked back on the month of April.

Last month, inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore as well, with thundery showers on most afternoons in certain areas due to “strong solar heating of land areas”.

The showers sometimes lasted into the evening, and there was rain on a few mornings as well.

A Sumatra squall on 20 Apr had brought heavy thundery showers and gusty winds over parts of Singapore in the morning.

The western and southern parts of the island experienced the heaviest rainfall.

A daily total rainfall of 112.1mm was recorded at Jurong West that day — the highest rainfall of the month.

The daily maximum temperature in the month of April was above 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

Nine days registered temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or more. The highest daily maximum temperature — 36.1 degrees Celsius — was recorded at Woodlands on 14 Apr.

Remember to stay hydrated

While many of us may not be welcoming this news with open arms, it’s still important to prepare ourselves. After all, nobody can control the weather.

At the risk of sounding like our mothers, take this as a reminder to drink lots of water and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Hopefully, cooler weather will make a comeback again soon.

