Four Star Has Mattresses & Bed Frames From S$199, Spruce Up Your Home For Hari Raya

Four Star Hari Raya Clearance Sale Has Essentials For Your Festive Home Makeover

With Hari Raya Puasa just a little over a month away, it’s about time to start thinking about getting the house ready for guests.

Besides shopping for new clothes and planning what sumptuous dishes to serve up, this could also be a great opportunity to give your home a fabulous makeover and wow visitors.

From 15 to 19 Mar, Four Star is having its Hari Raya Clearance Sale with big discounts on furniture.

And just like last month’s event, the store will be offering free delivery and absorbing the 8% GST, helping you ensure that this is one shopping spree that won’t bust your budget.

Four Star Hari Raya Clearance Sale has mattresses from S$199

All the Raya prep and house visitations will undoubtedly leave you exhausted at the end of each day, which is why it’s important to have a good mattress to fall back on (literally).

Four Star is known for its comprehensive collection of mattresses, each with its own special characteristics to meet any need.

The Chiro+ series, as its name suggests, is specially designed for spinal and posture support, ideal for those plagued by back issues.

With pressure-relieving memory foam, this firm and durable mattress is exactly what you’ll need after a long and tiring day, even after the festivities are over.

On the other hand, if sensitive skin is what ails you, consider the Tencel range, made from a soft and breathable fabric that’s kind to even the most rash-prone individual.

The mattresses are also naturally anti-microbial, which means they’re resistant to dust mites, bacteria, and other annoying allergens.

Last but not least, snooze the stress from work and Raya-planning away on a Detense ArcticSilk Advanze Aire Flex mattress, which promotes better and deeper sleep.

The mattress does this by discharging static electricity from your body, thus reducing muscle tension. Pretty cool, right?

Speaking of cool, that’s exactly what you’ll feel lounging on this mattress thanks to its ability to absorb warmth and disperse heat quickly. Perfect for humid nights when you want to save on the aircon bill.

All three collections will be available in four different sizes at the Four Star Hari Raya Sale at these prices:

Single size mattress — from S$199 (U.P. from S$499)

Super Single size mattress — from S$299 (U.P. from S$599)

Queen size mattress — from S$399 (U.P. from S$899)

King size mattress — from S$499 (U.P. from S$999)

Pair your new mattress with a stylish bed frame

No mattress is complete without a bed frame, especially one that really ties together the aesthetics of your bedroom.

Bonus points if it’s functional and offers extra storage space, an absolute necessity if your flat’s not exactly the biggest.

Four Star’s storage bed frames are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that makes it much easier and safer to raise the mattress to store things underneath.

No more worrying about where to keep all your spare pillows, towels, and sheets.

If a regular bed frame’s good enough for you, Four Star has them in spades too, with so many colour and design options, you won’t even know where to begin.

You get to choose between synthetic leather and fabric materials, as well as between wooden and metal legs, for your bed frame.

Then, spend some time mulling over which of the 1,000 bed frame colours and 100 headboard designs will best suit your room’s theme. Told you you’ll be spoilt for choice.

All storage beds and bed frames are fitted to sturdy and durable wooden divan bases and are priced from S$199 (U.P. S$499).

Sheets & pillows for your new mattress

Before you check out, don’t forget to pick up some pillows, bolsters, and bed sheets from Epitex, which are on sale from just S$10.

After all, no place of sleep would be complete without them.

Silky soft and available in a variety of lovely colours and patterns, the cotton blended sheets will go well with your new mattress like peanut butter and jelly (or whatever your favourite food combination is).

You’ll also find yourself looking forward to sinking your head into a nice fluffy pillow.

The ones from Epitex’s Soft Touch series are also anti-dust mite treated, which means they won’t trigger any allergic reactions.

There are also towels and anti-slip mats for the bathroom — very important if you’re going to have guests over for long hours as they’re bound to need to use the facilities after downing glasses of soft drinks.

Sofas for guests to get comfy on

When your private space is all settled, turn your attention to where you’ll be hosting your Hari Raya visitors: the living room.

A living room without a couch is obviously incomplete — you wouldn’t want your guests sitting on the floor, right? So, make sure there are plenty of comfortable spots for everyone to plonk down on.

Highly customisable and available in multiple elegant colours and materials, putting together a sofa set that suits your abode — in terms of both dimension and design — will be a cinch.

While you’ll need a full-length settee to seat larger groups, sometimes, you just want your own solo space to laze in, and that’s where these plush recliner sofas come in.

Like the long sofas, they also come in different materials like fabric and genuine leather, as well as over 50 colours for a pop of personality (or to blend seamlessly with the rest of the furniture, whichever you want).

Best of all, you won’t break the bank paying for these items if you get them at the Four Star Hari Raya Sale:

One-seater recliner sofas — from S$299 (U.P. S$598)

Fabric signature sofas — S$499 (U.P. S$998)

Designer leather sofas — from S$699 (U.P. S$1398)

Freebies & more at the Four Star Hari Raya Clearance Sale

Discounts aside, shoppers can also look forward to a host of other perks and promos at the Four Star Hari Raya Clearance Sale.

All premium mattresses have up to a 15-year warranty period, and there’s a 10-year warranty for the German hydraulic lift system itself.

There’s also a free extended warranty of two years on all sofas.

While the recent GST hike sparked concerns about rising prices, Four Star will be absorbing the GST on all its products. Free delivery and a free parking or taxi claim — we highly recommend taking a car given the sale’s rather remote location — upon checkout can also take a load off your shoulders financially.

Those who prefer to pace out their payments for larger purchases may choose to do so as well with interest-free instalment plans.

The freebies list doesn’t end there. Spending above a certain amount entitles you to gifts including a cordless vacuum cleaner, Philips air fryer, and a pair of memory foam pillows, giving you even more bang for your buck.

Sounds great, doesn’t it? Here’s more information about the sale and how you can get there:



Four Star Hari Raya Clearance Sale

Address: 18 Sungei Kadut Street 2, #01-02, Hafary Building, Singapore 729236

Dates: 15 – 19 Mar

Times: 10am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Yew Tee Station

Visit Four Star’s website for more deets and follow them on Facebook to stay on top of all the latest events and updates. You can also call their hotline at 8430 6824 if you have any queries.

More money for Raya packets

Hari Raya is a joyful occasion where friends and family gather to eat, chat, and be merry together, so it only makes sense to make your home as comfortable and inviting as possible if you’re hosting a gathering.

Giving your place a fresh new look doesn’t have to cost a bomb, not when there are so many ways to save big on your purchases.

The knowledge that you’ve made smart financial decisions on quality items that’ll last will certainly help you sleep better at night — just like a great mattress can.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Poh Jin Ron.