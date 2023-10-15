Police Arrest 4 Men For Suspected Fraudulent Registration Of Postpaid SIM Cards Using Others’ Particulars

Police Arrest 4 Men In Connection With Allegedly Registering SIM Cards Using Others’ Particulars

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested four men aged between 25 and 44 during a two-day islandwide operation on 12 and 13 Oct 2023.

They are suspected of accessing computer systems containing registration information for postpaid SIM cards, then pre-registering postpaid SIM cards using that information.

Another six men and three women, aged between 23 and 57, are assisting with investigations, police said in a statement.

The retailers would then sell these fraudulently registered SIM cards to customers who wish to conceal their identities.

Police conduct raids on handphone shops around Singapore over fraudulent SIM cards

Police said officers from the Anti-Scam Command conducted simultaneous raids targeting eight handphone shops located at:

Yishun

Ang Mo Kio

Woodlands

Admiralty

Beach Road

Selegie Road

Indus Road

They subsequently arrested the four men and took in the other nine individuals to assist in investigations.

“They had purportedly pre-registered postpaid SIM cards using particulars of others, such as their unsuspecting customers or foreigners, and sold them to customers who wanted to conceal their identities,” police said.

Police also seized an assortment of paraphernalia such as mobile phones and SIM cards during the operation.

Such SIM cards can be exploited as an anonymous channel of communication for unlicensed moneylending, scams, and vice, among other illicit activities, police noted.

Police added that scam syndicates also use these SIM cards to contact victims, as well as communicate among themselves to evade detection.

Offences carry fine of up to S$10,000 and up to 3 years’ jail each

“The offence of unauthorised modification of computer material under Section 5(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993 carries a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, or both,” police said.

Meanwhile, the offence of illegally obtaining personal information under Section 416A of the Penal Code 1871 carries a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, or both.

Police said it takes a serious stance against any person who engages in illegal acts and will continue to clamp down on errant handphone shop retailers who may be indirectly facilitating illegal activities.

Those involved in such illegal activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.