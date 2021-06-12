Volunteers At City Hall Provide Free Soap & Shampoo For The Homeless

All of us face different challenges in life, and sadly for some, theirs is the struggle to find a place they can call home.

The folks behind the recent soup kitchen in City Hall, KB Free Soup For All, noticed many homeless folks coming in for a hot meal during their daily donation drive.

Hoping to provide more than just food, they’ve offered vials of soap for those who may not have access to basic hygiene essentials by sticking them up on the wall of the soup kitchen.

Volunteers provide free soap, shampoo & lotion for the homeless

In a Facebook post on Friday (11 Jun), volunteer Mr Tay shared their experience running the donation drive.

Source

In their daily operations, they had noticed that many homeless folks have been coming forth in search of a hot meal.

Seeing this, they decided to offer free vials of body wash, shampoo, and body lotion.

The volunteers have attached the products to a wall at the café-turned-soup-kitchen, along with a sign that reads, “Please take what you need”.

Source

In the post, Mr Tay explained that the homeless can’t bring much with them as they don’t have anywhere to store their belongings. And even if they do, they don’t have much space.

Hence, they often have to overlook things like hygiene products in favour of other survival essentials.

Donations are welcome

In a time where travel is nearly impossible, we may have some vials of shampoo, body wash, or lotion lying around at home. With that in mind, why not donate them to a better cause?

Mr Tay welcomes donations from anyone who may wish to contribute their unused hygiene products.

Do keep in mind that these are meant for individuals who are constantly on the move, so no big bottles of soap or shampoo. Bar soaps also tend to dry out, so the volunteers have advised against donating that.

Volunteers will be present at the café to accept the donations every weekday, from 7.30am-7.30pm.

You can drop them off at M2 Cafe, near City Hall. Here’s how you can get there :

M2 CAFE

Address: 1 Coleman Street, #B1-40 The Adelphi Mall, Singapore 179803

Opening date: Every weekday till 2 Jul

Donation Period: 7.30am – 7.30 pm

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station

For more information and updates from the soup kitchen, you can check out their Facebook page here.

In the comments section, Mr Tay also shared that upon the first day of offering these products to the homeless, all 10 of the available vials were snapped up.

He thus pointed to this as proof that the demand for such items is high, so the more donations the merrier.

Kudos to Mr Tay & the volunteers at M2 Cafe

When things are going against you, someone offering a helping hand could really make a difference.

Kudos to Mr Tay and the volunteers for going the extra mile to help people in need.

Though their gesture may seem small, we’re sure they’ve left a huge, positive impact on the many people they’ve helped.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Daniel Tay on Facebook.