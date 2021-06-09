Volunteers At City Hall Café Distribute Free Soup On Weekdays Till 2 Jul

The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected Singaporeans to varying extents. While some have to forego much-needed holidays, others have had their salary slashed or even lost their jobs.

To help those who have been hit hard by the pandemic, a group of volunteers have come together to distribute free soup to anyone in need.

100 sets, comprising a bowl of soup and rice, will be available every weekday for a month till 2 Jul.

100 free sets of soup available each day at City Hall café

Hoping to help those in need during the pandemic, volunteers from several organisations have come together to run the KB Free Soup For All initiative.

Though they may not be able to pay the monthly bills and expenses of those affected, the volunteers hope they’d be able to warm and nourish their souls through their soup.

On Monday (7 Jun), the first day of the initiative, the volunteers apparently distributed 70 sets of soup and rice. Another 30 bowls were given to food rescuers.

Use unsold vegetables from stalls to cook

Minimising waste, the volunteers apparently use rescued vegetables – those that were unsold by stalls and would otherwise be thrown away – to cook their soup.

Though this adds unpredictability to the preparation process, the volunteers say they’re excited by the challenge.

Most importantly, this enables them to keep costs low so they can reach out to more people in need.

To ensure beneficiaries get a tasty bowl of soup, the volunteers spent days testing their recipes and figuring out proportion sizes.

To make up for the absence of MSG, they also had to spend more time cooking the ingredients in order to get the flavours out.

No pork & lard, meatless option available

Inclusivity is also something that’s high on the volunteers’ list of considerations.

Well-aware of religious restrictions and food preferences, the folks behind the initiative eventually settled on using chicken for their broth.

Though the kitchen is not halal-certified, the food contains neither pork nor lard. They also have a meatless option for those who are vegetarian.

Free soup & rice every weekday till 2 Jul

The initiative is happening every weekday from now till 2 Jul between 12-2pm.

Anyone is welcome to enjoy the free food, especially frontline workers like cabbies, safe distancing ambassadors, and healthcare workers.

Members of the public are also welcome to collect on behalf of their friends or family — all they’d have to do is inform the volunteer at the entrance.

Here are the details as to where and when to collect the food:

M2 CAFE

Address: 1 Coleman Street, #B1-40 The Adelphi Mall, Singapore 179803

Collection date: Every weekday till 2 Jul

Collection timing: 12-2pm

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station

For more information and updates, check out their Facebook page here.

Heartening to see the community helping each other

The Covid-19 pandemic has no doubt affected everyone adversely in one way or another.

Nonetheless, it’s heartening that Singaporeans are stepping up to help those severely impacted and doing what they can to better their lives.

Kudos to the folks running KB Free Soup For All. We hope this encourages other Singaporeans to give back to the community during these uncertain times.

