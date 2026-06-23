Diner in Thailand stunned by S$2.35 bill for 2 fried eggs over rice, sparks online debate

Diner in Thailand stunned by S$2.35 bill for two fried eggs over rice

A diner in Thailand recently sparked discussion online after sharing that she was charged 60 baht (approximately S$2.35) for a simple plate of rice with two fried eggs.

According to her post, the incident happened at a food stall in Pathum Thani province, where everyday prices are generally lower than in the capital Bangkok.

Her story, accompanied by a photo of the modest-looking meal, quickly drew reactions from netizens, many of whom agreed the price was unreasonable.

A pricey meal by local standards

While a S$2.35 price tag might not seem too crazy for Singaporeans, Thai netizens were appalled by the steep pricing.

In the caption, the woman shared that she taken her son to a spot for breakfast when he said he wanted fried egg.

However, the spot they went to did not serve regular fried eggs, only salted fried eggs, prompting her to ask her son if he wanted to eat elsewhere.

That was when the auntie from the neighbouring stall, who was selling noodles and stewed pork leg, overheard them and chimed in.

She offered to make rice with egg for the boy, so the woman ordered rice with two fried eggs without asking for the price.

Expecting the dish to cost around 30 to 40 baht (S$1.20 to S$1.60), she was floored when her partner returned with the food and told her that the plate cost 60 baht.

Netizens share in her frustration

Surprised by the price, the woman later asked the elderly stallholder if the dish really cost 60 baht.

The stallholder confirmed this, adding that rice with just one fried egg would cost 50 baht (S$1.95).

“I can see why they aren’t doing too well,” the diner remarked in her post.

Netizens also weighed in on the matter, with some saying they had expected the auntie’s offer to be a heartwarming gesture, only to be shocked by the price.

For context, one commenter claimed their shop would charge just 20 baht (S$0.80) for a similar plate, while a more substantial dish of rice with pad kra pao and a fried egg would cost 55 baht (S$2.15).

Also Read: S’pore intern says hawker prices have become ‘unmanageable for youths’, asks for advice



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Featured image adapted from ปทุมธานีรีวิว on Facebook.

