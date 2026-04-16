S’pore intern says hawker prices have become ‘unmanageable for youths’, asks for advice

Polytechnic student ‘feeling the pinch’ of eating out every day, says hawker food prices have increased

A polytechnic student in Singapore has taken to Reddit to ask for tips on eating on a budget, saying it is becoming increasingly difficult to afford meals during her internship.

In her post, the Original Poster (OP) said she has noticed hawker food prices “creeping up” over the past few years.

“Used to be able to get a full meal for S$3 to S$4 at the Kopitiam near my place, now the same thing is S$5.50 or S$6, and the portion somehow got smaller,” the OP explained.

As an intern without a full-time salary, she said eating out daily has become a financial strain.

“It’s hard not to feel the pinch.”

Questions if Singapore is still affordable

While acknowledging that hawkers face rising costs such as rent and ingredients, the OP said the idea that Singapore is affordable feels “less true” for those not earning a stable income.

She asked if others were facing similar challenges, and sought advice on managing food expenses without resorting to instant meals daily.

“Anyone else navigating this or have tips for eating on a budget without just eating instant noodles every day?” the OP asked jokingly.

Netizens share ways to cut costs

The post sparked discussion online, with many netizens agreeing that eating out has become more expensive.

Some shared ways that they and their colleagues scrimp by getting cheaper alternatives or taking advantage of workplace pantries.

One netizen added that they would pack food from home to save money and would only eat out when invited to lunch.

Others brought up similar issues with fast food chains, where meals that used to be affordable have now increased in price.

Not all commenters were critical of rising prices.

Some defended hawkers, noting that the job is physically demanding and that price increases may be necessary to cope with higher operating costs.

Hawker prices have increased amid Middle East conflict

According to CNA, hawkers islandwide have increased their prices by S$1 to cover the rising costs of ingredients and energy.

More than 220 hawker stalls have reported struggling with the rise in costs at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, Singapore’s largest hawker centre.

The government has rolled out several support initiatives for hawkers to manage these costs, such as for manpower and labour.

MS News reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: Diner raises hygiene concerns after spotting dogs in stroller at S’pore hawker centre, netizens defend pet owners

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Featured image by MS News.