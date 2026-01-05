‘It disturbed me’: Single S’porean jokingly urged by friend to leave inheritance to their son after death

Friends jokingly ask single Singaporean to leave inheritance to their children after death

A Reddit post by a naturalised Singaporean citizen has sparked heated online discussions after the poster revealed their discomfort over a friend’s repeated “jokes” about inheriting their wealth.

In a post shared on 3 Jan on r/askSingapore, the original poster (OP), who has lived in Singapore for more than 15 years, described how they were unnerved by a friend’s constant references to receiving their inheritance.

Friend ‘jokes’ about inheriting money

The OP, who is single with no children, owns their own home but is still repaying a mortgage.

They shared about a friend, a “born and bred Singaporean” they met at work, who has a four-year-old son.

According to the OP, this friend has, on multiple occasions, jokingly suggested that the OP leave their money to the child after they pass.

Though framed as jokes, the OP admitted feeling “a bit weird” and uncomfortable with the comments.

Another friend makes similar comment

As if that wasn’t enough, the OP revealed that another friend, who has two daughters, also made a similar comment once in passing.

“If they encourage their kids to treat me well, is it with ‘inheritance’ in mind?” the OP questioned.

The OP also pointed out that they are not wealthy and expect to have “very little left” by the time they die of old age.

They then asked whether such comments are common in Singapore or if they could be linked to specific cultural norms or upbringing.

“I would never hear of people from my birth country make these kind of comments to friends,” the OP said.

Netizens slam friends for making such comments

The post quickly attracted a flood of reactions from netizens, many of whom felt the friends’ comments were inappropriate.

One commenter suggested that it might be tolerable if the jokes were made once or twice, but any more than that would be crossing a line.

Another Redditor, who is married but has no children, labelled the friends as “insane” for even joking about such matters.

A third commender jokingly advised the OP to ask their friend back: “Why ah? You no money to leave your children ah?”

Meanwhile, one netizen shared how they rejected and stopped contacting a distant relative who had made a similar joke once.

