Teen Girl Steps Into Gap At Yishun Worksite Near Bus Stop, Suffers Broken Ankle

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Teen Girl Reportedly Steps Into Gap At Yishun Worksite, Needs 5 Months To Recover

A teenage girl was walking in Yishun last month when she met with an accident that caused her considerable pain.

She’d accidentally stepped into a gap at a construction worksite that was near a bus stop.

This caused her to fracture her ankle — an injury that she would take five months to recover from.

Girl was walking past bus stop under construction on 21 Feb

The girl in question is 19-year-old student Huang Jiamin (transliterated from Mandarin), reported Shin Min Daily News.

On 21 Feb at about 11am, she was walking past the bus stop on Yishun Central opposite Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

At the time, the bus stop was under construction, with a temporary bus shelter erected.

Gap at Yishun worksite was about 20cm deep

Jiamin told Shin Min that she had just taken out her phone to make a call.

However, her left foot unexpectedly stepped into a gap of about 20cm deep at the construction worksite.

Panicking, she used her right foot to steady herself but lost her balance, she said.

She ended up breaking her right ankle.

Right ankle swollen, surgery needed

While Jiamin was in extreme pain, three kind-hearted people thankfully came over to help and called an ambulance.

The police also arrived at the scene to investigate.

She was admitted to KTPH on the same day. After the painkillers wore off, she was in so much pain that she cried, she told the paper.

As her right ankle was too swollen, doctors said they would have to wait for the swelling to subside before surgery.

The ankle would have to be supported with screws and iron plates, and it would be three months before it even starts to recover.

That means she would need an estimated five months to complete rehabilitation and walk normally. Follow-up visits would also be required.

Teen will miss graduation ceremony

Due to the lengthy recovery period, Jiamin would be forced to miss her polytechnic graduation ceremony in April.

She would also have to cancel some plans. She was planning to apply to universities and go for interviews, she said.

The teenager fretted that she wouldn’t be able to walk as she did before, and lamented that she hasn’t even started wearing high-heeled shoes yet.

Neither would she be able to do many exercises at the gym, she added.

While in hospital, she experienced nightmares, dreaming about what had happened, she revealed.

Gap at Yishun worksite filled up the next day

Jiamin’s father, named only as Mr Huang, told Shin Min that he checked out the accident site the next day.

He found that the gap had been filled up, yellow warning lines had been painted and railings installed.

However, on the day of the incident, there were no warning signs or railings around the worksite, Jiamin claimed.

Mr Huang hoped the relevant authorities would offer some form of explanation and compensation for the incident. If measures had been taken, the accident wouldn’t have occurred, he said.

Upgrading facilities is a good thing but warning signs should’ve been put up, he maintained. If an elderly person had fallen, the consequences would’ve been disastrous, he added.

Extra measures added after incident: LTA

A spokesman from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told Shin Min that they’re aware of the incident and have provided assistance to the injured. They also wished her a speedy recovery.

They said the upgrading of the bus stop is expected to be completed next month.

When it’s done, there’ll be barrier-free access for users, especially elderly folks and parents with kids in strollers heading to KTPH.

As the safety of the public and workers is paramount, temporary measures like ramps, safety cones and barricades were put up at the worksite to alert and guide pedestrians.

After the incident, yellow lines were added to the edges of the ramp and the barricades were adjusted to improve visibility on the pedestrian passageways.

The effectiveness of the additional measures would be monitored and further improvements would be made if necessary, the spokesman added.

Woman sues town council after falling in drain, loses claim

Unfortunately, Jiamin’s case is not the only one involving a person falling into gaps in public places.

In February 2021, a 71-year-old woman fell into an uncovered drain in Bukit Panjang and suffered a severe ligament rupture and fractured her finger.

She sued the town council for over S$60,000 in damages but lost the claim.

MS News wishes Jiamin a speedy recovery from her injuries and hope she’ll be able to live her life as normal soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.