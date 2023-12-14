4-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Bitten By Dog At Gardens By The Bay, Pet Owners Advised To Be Responsible

Dog Tears Hole In Boy’s Shorts After Allegedly Biting Him At Gardens By The Bay

As the end-of-year holidays get into full swing, many families may have made plans to check out various festive events in Singapore.

Hoping to have a good time, the last thing they would probably expect is their kids falling victim to an animal attack.

One can thus imagine the shock a mother felt when a dog allegedly bit her son while they were exploring Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB).

The event’s organiser has since issued an advisory urging owners to keep their pets on a leash and to muzzle certain breeds.

Dog allegedly bit boy after he walked past it at Gardens by the Bay

The mother of the young boy in question shared the family’s harrowing experience via a Facebook post on Tuesday (12 Dec).

She explained that they were walking to the snow installation at Christmas Wonderland at GBTB that day when her son suddenly knelt down and started bawling.

The mother initially thought that her four-year-old son had fallen down, but later realised that he was bitten by a dog instead.

In her post, she shared a picture presumably of the pet owner holding leashes for what appear to be a corgi and a dachshund.

Claiming that the attack was unprovoked, the mother said her son was merely walking past the dogs.

She told MS News that the attack left bite marks on the four-year-old’s upper left thigh, two inches from his groin, and a gaping hole about an inch wide in his shorts.

Dog owner said they’re not liable as incident happened in public

Upon learning about the attack, the OP’s husband immediately confronted the dog owner.

Although the owner acknowledged the attack, she allegedly said that she was not liable as it happened in a public space.

The OP further claimed that the dogs’ owner refused to exchange contact details with her husband.

Despite the couple’s attempts to hold the dog owner back till the police arrived, she allegedly managed to get away. Hoping to pursue the matter, the young boy’s mother thus took to Facebook to appeal for information on the supposed culprits.

The couple also reported the incident to the police that same night but have apparently yet to receive any updates.

Pet owners should keep dogs on leashes

In response to MS News’ queries, a representative from Blue Sky Events — the organiser of Christmas Wonderland — expressed their regret over the incident.

However, the spokesperson claimed that nobody had brought it to their staff’s attention.

Nevertheless, the organiser advises pet owners to be responsible by adhering to prevailing regulations.

These include keeping their dogs on a leash at all times in public and to muzzle certain breeds.

As for the incident that allegedly transpired, we hope that the boy didn’t suffer any serious injuries and has a smooth recovery.

Should the family require a resolution to the case, we also hope that they’ll get the assistance they need for it.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.