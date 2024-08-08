Woman in Thailand surprised by live gecko found in crepe, netizens quip that it’s jelly

Woman shocked after finding live gecko in crepe

On Friday (2 August), a Thai TikTok user posted a video showing a house gecko found in a crepe.

According to the in-video caption, the unpleasant situation happened earlier this month.

More surprisingly, the OP commented that the gecko was still alive.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

Gecko greets after she had some bites

The OP narrated in the video that she bought a crepe filled with Nutella and chocolate pieces.

After some bites, she spotted something resembling jelly. She then recalled that she hadn’t requested any jellies.

On closer inspection, the woman realised there was a gecko hidden inside.

“I nearly ate it up. What am I supposed to do?”, she said in the video.

Replying to one of the comments, the OP shared that the gecko ran away after emerging from the crepe.

Netizens joke it was signature topping

Many netizens left hilarious after watching the clip.

One TikTok user quipped that it was a gecko-shaped jelly.

Another netizen jokingly commented that it’s a signature topping for a VIP customer.

Another TikTok user commented that she had a craving for a crepe, but the video had completely ruined her appetite for it.

