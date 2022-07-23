M’sia To Open Largest Indoor Entertainment Hub In Genting With Water Park, Cable Cars & Residences

Genting Indoor Entertainment Hub Tropicana WindCity Will Have An Aquarium Restaurant & Roller Coasters

Genting Highlands is a famous destination among Singaporeans for its affordable rates and unique experiences. Next time you head there for a holiday, there will probably be tonnes of new additions you can look forward to.

This is because an indoor entertainment hub, Tropicana Windcity, is set to open at Genting Highlands. While there’s no official opening date yet, artist impressions of the place are already getting us excited about what we can look forward to.

Roughly a 40-minute drive away from KL, the 596-acre property will be a must-visit destination for tourists of all ages.

Malaysia to open largest indoor entertainment hub at Genting Highlands

According to the developer’s website, Tropicana Windcity will comprise three developments – Tropicana Grandhill, Tropicana Paradise and Tropicana Avalon – all surrounded by lush greenery.

The site is set to be “a holistic retail, recreational and residential oasis”, reported Yahoo! News. Based on the concept photos, we can definitely see why, with seemingly spacious malls that feature breathtaking details like this indoor waterfall.

Upcoming tourists can expect a variety of experiences such as their go-karts, ski resorts, a roller coaster, and much more.

Let loose at the water theme park & ski resort

Besides shopping till you drop, the whole fam can let loose at the indoor water park, when you can splash around regardless of the weather that day. It seems like you can even surf there, so keen beginners can test out baby waves before hitting real ones at the beach.

Much like S.E.A. Aquarium, visitors can witness marine life within an indoor aquarium. Who says you can’t appreciate the wonders of nature in an urban setting?

When hunger strikes, head to the aquarium restaurant to watch mesmerising school of fishes swim by while enjoying mouth-watering culinary creations.

Ride cable cars & visit lush gardens

If you can’t tell how big the place is, perhaps this illustration will give a better picture. Cable cars will apparently be available to get you from one end to another, because walking is so last year.

Since you’ve saved some energy from using your feet, you can spend that completing an outdoor rope course or jungle trekking.

Those who prefer speedy adrenaline rushes instead can try their heart-stopping roller coaster rides.

End the evening with a walk through their illuminated gardens, which will calm your senses and offer great photo ops.

A highland escape

Singaporeans longing to escape the hectic city life can take a break in this oasis in a serene city surrounded by natural greenery.

Chill on lounge chairs where you can marvel at the majestic view or soak in the pool to clear your head. After all, you deserve a break every now and then.

Impress bae with a fancy dinner date whilst watching the twilight with a beautiful blend of pink and bluish-purple hues.

Thanks to the luxe dining experiences and holistic environment, tranquility seekers can enjoy a little piece of heaven.

Excited to return to Genting Highlands soon

Many of us want to return to Genting Highlands to relive the adventures we’ve had with friends and family. However, it seems there are a lot of new adventures we can try sometime soon.

Though the opening date hasn’t been announced yet, perhaps it’s time to start saving money for your next big vacation soon.

This way, you can splurge more on exciting experiences with the ones who matter most.

Featured image adapted from Tropicana Corporation Berhad and Tropicana Grandhill.