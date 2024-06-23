George Yeo’s daughter holds wedding dinner in New York restaurant with view of skyline

George Yeo’s daughter holds another wedding dinner in New York more than 1 month after dinner in S’pore

More than one month after her glitzy wedding dinner in Singapore, the only daughter of former Singapore foreign minister George Yeo has held another one.

This time, the dinner took place in New York City, at an upscale restaurant with a stunning view of the city skyline.

George Yeo shares photos of daughter’s wedding in New York

Mr Yeo shared photos of his daughter Edwina’s wedding in a Facebook post on Sunday (23 June).

It was attended by the happy father and several relatives and friends.

One of the attendees was identified by a netizen as Dr Peter Yeo, Mr Yeo’s elder brother who is a medical doctor.

George Yeo’s daughter held wedding at 60th-floor New York restaurant

While Mr Yeo didn’t identify the dinner venue, he shared its location, indicating that it was right in the middle of Lower Manhattan’s financial district.

According to an Instagram Story posted by an attendee, the dinner took place on Saturday (22 June) at a restaurant named Manhatta and guests were given a very Singaporean door gift — a jar of Ya Kun kaya.

On its website, Manhatta is described as a “love letter to New York City” that’s on the 60th floor of a building on Liberty Street.

It scored 4.7 out of 2,130 reviews on Google, with reviewers raving about the “great view” and “delicious and flawless” food.

Diners can expect to shell out US$115 (S$156) for a three-course dinner and US$145 (S$196) for a four-course dinner.

Of course, since Edwina’s previous wedding dinner in Singapore on 18 May was held at the Hilton Hotel and attended by big names including Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, her celebration in New York was likely to be comparably swanky.

Edwina’s LinkedIn profile states that she’s the co-founder and Chief Executive (CEO) of Supermomos, a tech start-up based in New York, so her New York wedding was ostensibly for her contacts, friends and family in the city.

He visited old friends & ate S’pore food

Speaking of which, his daughter’s wedding wasn’t the only event Mr Yeo attended during his trip to New York.

According to his Facebook posts, he also had a few meet-ups with a number of old friends.

He also enjoyed the Chinese food in the city, including Cantonese roasts and a dim sum meal in Brooklyn.

He couldn’t leave Singapore food behind either, visiting Urban Hawker, a Singapore food court in New York.

He gave a speech at the Asia Society

Amid his personal pursuits, Mr Yeo also found time for more political ones, as befits a former Singapore Cabinet minister.

On 18 June, he gave a speech at the Asia Society in New York.

During the conversation with Asia Society president Kyung-wha Kang that followed, he shared this perspective on United States-China relations and a wide range of topics, including India, Southeast Asia and more, the society said.

