George Yeo and wife celebrate 40th wedding anniversary with vow renewal at Harvard church

George Yeo and wife renew vows at Harvard church for 40th wedding anniversary

Singapore’s former Foreign Minister George Yeo and wife Mrs Jennifer Yeo recently renewed their matrimonial vows as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Mr Yeo took to Facebook to share heartwarming pictures of the intimate ceremony, which was held at St. Paul’s Parish in Boston.

The priest who officiated the vow renewal happened to be the same person who solemnised the couple’s marriage four decades ago.

Couple renew vows at Harvard church in Boston

On Tuesday (18 June), Mr Yeo posted a series of photos documenting the couple’s vow renewal ceremony.

“Celebrating our 40th wedding anniversary at St Paul, the church where we were married in Harvard,” the caption read.

Mr Yeo was dressed in a simple pale-blue shirt and beige pants while Mrs Yeo donned a yellow blouse and cream-coloured pants.

The couple seemed to be in high spirits as they shared a heartwarming kiss in the church they were wedded in 40 years ago.

Priest officiated wedding 40 years ago

Mr Yeo shared that the priest present during the vow renewal ceremony was also the person who solemnised the couple’s marriage.

The three were pictured holding photos from the couple’s wedding 40 years ago.

Family and loved ones were also present at the vow renewal ceremony, including the couple’s daughter Edwina Yeo, who recently got married.

Many Facebook users took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

