GetGo Car Crashes Head-On Into Van At Bayfront Avenue, 27-Year-Old Driver Arrested

GetGo Car Crashes Into Van At Bayfront Avenue

When cars wait at red lights, you would naturally think they are safe as they follow traffic rules. However, sometimes it is not about how safe those drivers might be — but their surroundings.

A recent accident at a junction in Bayfront emphasised this fact. A GetGo car had seemingly skidded and crashed into a group of cars waiting at a red light.

Footage of the incident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook group on Saturday (20 May), shocking netizens with how unexpected the crash was.

GetGo car skids & crashes head-on into black van at Bayfront Avenue junction

The video’s captions stated that the incident reportedly occurred along Bayfront Avenue on Friday (19 May) at around 11.25pm.

However, the footage showed that the crash happened nearer to 11.52pm.

The video started like any normal dashcam footage would. The camcar was waiting at a junction while the traffic lights in that direction were red.

Out of nowhere, what appeared to be a car belonging to car-sharing company GetGo’s fleet skidded from the right and crashed into the lane next to the camcar.

The GetGo car seemingly crashes into a black van at the front of the lane, narrowly missing a motorcycle next to it.

Front of van & GetGo car badly wrecked

The impact of the crash caused the van to jerk backwards and hit the taxi behind.

There were photographs showing the aftermath of the crash towards the end of the video.

The collision appears to have wrecked the front of both the GetGo car and the van.

The images also showed a man, presumably the driver of the GetGo car, getting out of the wreck barefoot.

Netizens call for authorities to take action

Facebook users who encountered the video expressed shock at the sudden crash. Some, like this user, commented on how lucky the motorcycle rider was.

Others drew reference to the new ‘Fast X’ film. They compared the GetGo car’s skidding to the stunts in the film franchise, joking that this might have happened after watching the new movie.

Some users, like this one, called for the authorities to do more about accidents involving rental cars and car-sharing apps.

27-year-old driver arrested

According to The Straits Times, police were alerted to the crash at the junction of Bayfront Avenue and Marina Boulevard on Friday (19 May) at 11.55pm.

A total of three vehicles were involved — the GetGo car, a van, and a taxi.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving following the incident.

Meanwhile, the van driver, 28, and taxi driver, 58, were said to be conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Responding to MS News’ queries, a GetGo spokesperson said they were aware of the incident, and investigations are underway.

