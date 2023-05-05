Dog Breaks Arm In Alleged Geylang Hit-And-Run Accident, Owner Appeals For Witnesses

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dog Involved In Alleged Hit-And-Run Accident Was Being Walked By Pet Boarder, Must Undergo Surgery

While road accidents are always horrific, hit-and-run accidents are arguably worse still as questions are left unanswered and justice may not be served.

A dog that was involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident unfortunately broke his arm, among other injuries.

His owner is now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Dog met with accident on 3 May

In a Facebook post on Friday (5 May), ROADS.sg shared a plea from the owner of a badly hurt pooch.

They said the pet met with an accident along Geylang Lorong 31 at about 9.30pm on Wednesday (3 May).

He was being cared for by a pet boarder as his owners were away on a trip.

Dog involved in alleged hit-and-run while being walked

At the time, the dog was being walked along the road by a staff member of the pet boarding facility.

Suddenly, a car hit the dog and allegedly drove away without stopping, the OP said.

The impact caused the dog walker to fall as she was holding his leash.

Though she wasn’t hit, she ended up bloodied.

Dog suffers multiple injuries

Sadly, the dog, who was hit, suffered multiple injuries.

The worst of these was probably his broken arm.

Besides that, he also sustained chipped teeth and a bruised arm, his owner said.

He’s currently at the veterinarian’s clinic while they wait for his condition to stabilise.

Following that, he will undergo surgery on Saturday (6 May).

Owner appeals for info

His owner, who was informed about the incident on Thursday (4 May), is now appealing for info.

They’re looking for witnesses, or anyone who has video footage of the accident.

The purpose is to identify the driver of the car that allegedly hit the dog and left the scene.

Hopefully, the poor doggo makes a full recovery from his injuries soon, and those responsible are found.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook