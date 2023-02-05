Woman Passes Away In Pasir Ris Hit-And-Run Accident On 27 Jan, Daughter Seeks Witnesses

Woman Appeals For Witnesses After Mother’s Hit-And-Run Accident

On 27 Jan, a woman passed away in a hit-and-run accident in front of a coffee shop at Pasir Ris.

The incident was apparently at the intersection of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Pasir Ris Drive 6.

Her daughter is now appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Woman passes away in hit-and-run at Pasir Ris traffic junction

On Saturday (4 Feb), the victim’s daughter posted more details of the fatal accident to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook.

Requesting to remain anonymous in this article, the daughter told MS News that her mother had passed away in a hit-and-run accident on 27 Jan at around 6.05am.

The incident occurred opposite a 24/7 coffee shop outside Block 443, at the intersection of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Pasir Ris Drive 6.

Once the traffic lights at the intersection turned green, her mother crossed the road.

At the same time, the traffic lights indicating vehicles to turn left also flashed green, resulting in the collision.

Lim has already filed a report with the police. Thus far, no witnesses have come forward with dashcam footage of the tragedy.

Urging witnesses to the accident to come forward, she hoped that sharing her account would assist with reaching out to more people.

Those with information can contact the police at 6547 0000.

Featured image adapted from Sharon Lim on Facebook.