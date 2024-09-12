GetGo car accelerates out of lot & crashes at Jurong car park, misses nearby person

GetGo car crashes at Jurong car park after accelerating out of lot

A GetGo driver’s trip lasted shorter than expected when he accelerated into another car at a Jurong car park.

The incident allegedly occurred on 7 Sep at 3.35pm, at Jurong Gateway Block 132 multi-storey car park.

Dashcam footage from a parked car was posted on the Facebook page ROADS.sg and showed a man walking in front of a row of three parked black cars.

The man walked to the leftmost black car and went to open the trunk.

Roughly eight seconds later, a GetGo car beside the camcar suddenly accelerated out of its parking lot.

It crashed straight into one of the black cars, ramming it into a pillar with a loud thud. It is unclear if the GetGo car hit the middle vehicle as well.

After several seconds of stunned reactions from both parties, the GetGo driver switched on the blinking hazard lights while the man who had just walked past approached the vehicle.

Netizens debate whether fault lies with GetGo car or driver

A shocked netizen said that the man was lucky as he would have gotten hit if he had “walked a bit slower”.

Another commenter implied that the driver was to blame for the accident, saying that more stringent requirements should be put in place for those who could rent a car.

Others suggested the driver may have gotten the pedals mixed up.

Some netizens, however, pointed the finger at GetGo’s rental cars instead.

One =user claimed that previous drivers could have purposefully not reported issues to GetGo, causing accidents for people who later rented the cars.

GetGo car found to have ‘no issues’

Speaking to MS News, GetGo spokesperson, Mr Jeff Cuellar, said that the company was aware of the incident in the video.

“Upon receiving the report of the incident, we immediately contacted the driver involved and provided the necessary support,” he said, adding that no injuries were sustained in the incident.

He further explained that GetGo had assessed the vehicle after the incident and found “no issues” with the brakes and accelerator.

“Additionally, our Fleet Operations (FO) team conducted maintenance on the vehicle on 28 August 2024 with no issues being found.”

The car had also reportedly been used for eight bookings since 30 Aug without any reported issues by prior users.

Mr Cuellar said that rental vehicles can vary by “make, model, and engine type”, therefore necessitating GetGo drivers to exercise caution when driving a new vehicle, “especially when they are unfamiliar with it”.

He added that thatGetGo provides user guides for their vehicles’ features and functions in their FAQs as well as a 24-hour live chat service for any inquiries.

“We understand that getting into an accident is a distressing event, and we are focused on providing the user with the necessary support needed.”

