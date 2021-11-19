Ghim Moh Market Roof Leaks On 18 Nov Morning

As heavy rain fell over Singapore on Thursday (18 Nov), many Singaporeans stayed indoors to avoid getting wet.

But for some who sought refuge at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, their clothes were not completely spared from the rain.

See, part of the market’s roof was apparently leaking which sent streams of water cascading down to the market cum hawker centre.

Holland Bukit Panjang Town Council has since been made aware of the incident and will be stepping up the frequency of checks on roof gutters and discharge outlets at the market.

Water stream down from roof of Ghim Moh Market

On Thursday (18 Nov) morning, Facebook user Jing Kun shared videos of the leaking situation at the popular market in Buona Vista.

In one of the clips, a steady stream of water was seen dripping down from the roof towards what appears to be the wet market area.

Source

Going by the intensity in which droplets were falling to the ground, it seems the ‘indoor rain’ was comparable to that of a drizzle.

Source

Presumably aware of the situation, one of the fishmongers used a container to prevent their seafood produce from getting soaked.

Source

The situation appears to be worse at the hawker side of the market.

While diners were having their meals, a constant stream of water was seen pouring down from a section of the roof nearby.

Source

Rain caused roof gutters and discharge outlets to overflow

In response to MS News queries, a Holland Bukit Panjang Town Council spokesperson said they have sent their “electrical and building teams” to carry out inspection and rectification works at the site.

Based on their preliminary investigations, the incident was caused by the “torrential rains” on Thursday (19 Nov) morning.

As rainfall volume surged, roof gutters and discharge outlets at the market were apparently overflowing, which resulted in a backflow.

The spokesperson also shared that the roof gutters and discharge outlets will be thoroughly between 22-24 Nov as the market undergoes spring cleaning.

As a precaution, the town council will also be stepping up maintenance efforts — the roof gutters and discharge outlets will be checked once every 3 months.

Hope more frequent checks will prevent similar incidents

Markets and hawker centres are common places where members of the public seek refuge from the rain.

While it seems the roof at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre might not have conferred full protection from the rain, we hope nobody was thoroughly drenched as result.

Nonetheless, we’re heartened to learn of the more frequent checks and hope they will prevent future occurrences.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.