PUB Issues Flash Floods Warnings Due To Heavy Rain On 18 Nov Morning

On Thursday (18 Nov) morning, Singapore was blanketed with heavy rainfall, making it a struggle for many to climb out of their comfy beds.

And while the wet weather has blessed us with cool temperatures around our island city, there is 1 drawback — potential flash floods.

Singapore’s National Water Agency (PUB) has since issued flash flood warnings at 7 locations around Singapore.

Temperature dropped as low as 22.6°C

Heavy rain fell over Singapore on Thursday (18 Nov) morning from about 8.30am.

In some areas like Clementi, the rain brought with it low temperatures that reached a freezing 22.6°C.

According to Meteorological Service Singapore, the thundery showers are expected to last till midday.

Risk of flash floods at 8 locations as rain persists

Often when heavy rains persist in Singapore, we face the risk of flash floods and today was no different.

PUB issued high flood risk warnings in several locations, the first being at Neo Pee Teck Lane and Pasir Panjang Road where water levels reached 100% by 8.23am.

Over at Commonwealth Lane and Drive, the same situation was seen at around 8.28am.



Throughout the morning, PUB continued issuing more high flood risks warnings in several areas where water levels in drains and canals rose above 90%.

These areas include:

Jalan Boonlay

Clementi Road/ Pasir Panjang Road

West Coast Road

Sungai Pandan Kechil (NUS and AYE)

Dunearn Road/ Hillcrest Road

Jalan Seaview

PUB advised the public to avoid the affected areas in case of floods.

More wet weather expected

It’s once again the rainy season in Singapore and we have been seeing more wet weather in the past month.

With more rain expected to come our way, do remember to arm yourself with an umbrella when venturing outdoors.

In persistent thunderstorms, the risk of flash floods is always possible. If you’d like to get timely updates on developing situations, you can also subscribe to PUB’s Telegram channel here.

